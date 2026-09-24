3 years on the run, dismissed Punjab cop Raj Jit Singh Hundal arrested

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) arrested dismissed Punjab Police AIG Raj Jit Singh Hundal at a house in Patiala Thursday morning in connection with pending cases arising from the probe into the alleged police-drug nexus involving a dismissed inspector, days after the Supreme Court directed him to surrender.

According to police sources, Hundal is likely to be produced before a court, where the investigating agency is expected to seek his custodial remand for questioning.

The case against the former assistant inspector general dates back to the 2017 arrest of dismissed Inspector Inderjit Singh by the Punjab Police’s Special Task Force (STF) in connection with drug-related cases.

SIT reports

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After the arrest, the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine allegations about the role of senior police officers, including Hundal, then SSP Moga, and his alleged association with Inderjit Singh.

The SIT submitted three reports in 2018. According to the high court’s subsequent assessment, the reports contained material on Hundal’s alleged association with Inderjit Singh. Among the issues examined was his role in bringing Inderjit Singh to Tarn Taran in 2013 and posting him as Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in-charge despite records showing criminal cases against him.

The SIT also examined allegations of manipulation of NDPS cases, including alleged tampering with or delay in forensic reports and planting of drugs to extort money. These allegations formed part of the investigation and do not, by themselves, constitute a judicial finding of guilt against Hundal.

Dismissal from service

The SIT reports remained sealed for several years, and the high court opened them in March 2023. Following examination of the reports, the Punjab Government took disciplinary action against Hundal, who was dismissed from service. The high court record subsequently dealt with allegations of his alleged complicity with Inderjit Singh and misuse of his official position.

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Hundal was subsequently made an accused in the STF case. The case includes provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections relating to criminal conspiracy, fabrication and use of false documents, and manipulation of official records.

In a separate case, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau booked him under the Prevention of Corruption Act over allegations that he possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The probe also examined transactions and the sources of funds allegedly used to purchase property.

From Punjab and Haryana High Court to Supreme Court

His arrest was delayed amid prolonged legal proceedings. The Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in August 2023. He later joined the STF investigation briefly in October 2023 after obtaining interim protection, but sources said he remained away from the investigating agencies thereafter.

The high court record also shows that it issued arrest warrants against him in May 2023 after he failed to join the investigation.

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The matter subsequently reached the Supreme Court. On September 16, 2026, the top court directed Hundal to surrender before the authorities. His counsel told the court that he was willing to surrender, and the matter was listed for further hearing on October 1.

ANTF is now expected to seek his custodial remand to question him in connection with the pending cases.