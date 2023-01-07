Raising various demands, Sikh bodies to march to Chandigarh today

Various Sikh organisations will organise a march from Mohali to Chandigarh Saturday over demands including the release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh political prisoners) and justice in various sacrilege incidents.

The Kaumi Insaaf Morcha shall leave for Chandigarh from Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali, sources said. The protesters have been asked to gather at the gurdwara in Phase VIII from where the march will head to Chandigarh at 11 am. The police have advised citizens to avoid the road from Phase VIII to Chandigarh on which the march is being held.

The term Bandi Singhs refers to Sikh prisoners who had “completed their jail terms and continue to be incarcerated in jails”. The issue of their release has been echoing in the state for some time now and political parties, especially the Shiromani Akali Dali (SAD) have raised the matter.