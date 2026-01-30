After 7 years of delay, Raipur Kalan-Harmilap Nagar road under bridge set to move forward

Bids will be opened on Feb 13, and once work is allotted, the project on Ambala-Chandigarh rail section is to be completed within 12 months.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readChandigarhJan 30, 2026 10:17 PM IST
After 7 years of delay, Raipur Kalan-Harmilap Nagar road under bridge set to move forwardIn July last year, the UT Administration issued a notification for the acquisition of nearly 0.74 acres in Raipur Kalan village for the construction of the RUB at the Chandigarh-Baltana-Harmilap Nagar level crossing (No. 123-C).
After remaining stalled for more than seven years, the long-pending road under bridge (RUB), a joint venture of the Indian Railways and the UT Chandigarh Administration, at the Raipur Kalan-Harmilap Nagar level crossing is finally set to move towards execution, with the Northern Railway (NR) initiating the tendering process for the project. Prolonged delays, however, significantly escalated costs.

“The northern railway has invited e-bids for the construction of the RUB on the Ambala-Chandigarh rail section, to be carried out using the normal pushing technique under the running track. The bids will be opened on February 13, and once the work is allotted, the project is to be completed within 12 months,” according to the railway tender.

Both the railways and the UT Administration are sharing the cost almost equally. The Northern Railway had sanctioned the project in 2021-22 at an estimated cost of Rs 7.99 crore, with the UT’s share fixed at Rs 4 crore and the railways’ Rs 3.99 crore. “The revised project cost has now risen to Rs 12.81 crore, prompting the railway authorities to seek 50 per cent of the updated amount, Rs 6.405 crore, from the UT Administration,” the official said.

Meanwhile, clearing the remaining procedural hurdles, the UT Chief Engineer directed the Land Acquisition Officer to expedite the acquisition of 5 kanal and 19 marla in Raipur Kalan and hand it over to the Engineering Department to start construction work. Railway authorities have also sought a detailed status report and timeline on the land acquisition process.

According to the UT official, the project has received a boost after Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria approved the release of 50 per cent of the UT Administration’s revised share of Rs 6.40 crore to the railway authorities for the construction of the RUB at the place of the level crossing between Raipur Kalan and Baltana.

Once completed, the underpass is expected to provide major relief from traffic congestion to residents of Raipur Kalan village, Mauli Jagran and Vikas Nagar in Chandigarh, as well as Baltana, Zirakpur and Dhakoli in Mohali, and parts of Panchkula. The level crossing currently witnesses long traffic snarls during morning and evening peak hours, affecting daily commuters across the region.

The RUB was first proposed in 2017 to ease chronic congestion at the Harmilap Nagar-Baltana railway crossing. However, the project remained stuck due to delays in land acquisition and the non-deposit of funds by the UT Administration.

In July last year, the UT Administration issued a notification for the acquisition of nearly 0.74 acres in Raipur Kalan village for the construction of the RUB at the Chandigarh-Baltana-Harmilap Nagar level crossing (No. 123-C).

According to the Social Impact Assessment report, no residential displacement is involved in the acquisition, though two families in Raipur Kalan will lose agricultural land.

Joint Action Committee chairman Partap Singh Rana said, “The project is the result of sustained efforts by residents over several years. The floating of the tender and progress in land acquisition indicated that the long-pending demand is finally nearing fulfilment.”

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

