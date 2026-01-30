After 7 years of delay, Raipur Kalan-Harmilap Nagar road under bridge set to move forward

After remaining stalled for more than seven years, the long-pending road under bridge (RUB), a joint venture of the Indian Railways and the UT Chandigarh Administration, at the Raipur Kalan-Harmilap Nagar level crossing is finally set to move towards execution, with the Northern Railway (NR) initiating the tendering process for the project. Prolonged delays, however, significantly escalated costs.

“The northern railway has invited e-bids for the construction of the RUB on the Ambala-Chandigarh rail section, to be carried out using the normal pushing technique under the running track. The bids will be opened on February 13, and once the work is allotted, the project is to be completed within 12 months,” according to the railway tender.

Both the railways and the UT Administration are sharing the cost almost equally. The Northern Railway had sanctioned the project in 2021-22 at an estimated cost of Rs 7.99 crore, with the UT’s share fixed at Rs 4 crore and the railways’ Rs 3.99 crore. “The revised project cost has now risen to Rs 12.81 crore, prompting the railway authorities to seek 50 per cent of the updated amount, Rs 6.405 crore, from the UT Administration,” the official said.

Meanwhile, clearing the remaining procedural hurdles, the UT Chief Engineer directed the Land Acquisition Officer to expedite the acquisition of 5 kanal and 19 marla in Raipur Kalan and hand it over to the Engineering Department to start construction work. Railway authorities have also sought a detailed status report and timeline on the land acquisition process.

According to the UT official, the project has received a boost after Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria approved the release of 50 per cent of the UT Administration’s revised share of Rs 6.40 crore to the railway authorities for the construction of the RUB at the place of the level crossing between Raipur Kalan and Baltana.

Once completed, the underpass is expected to provide major relief from traffic congestion to residents of Raipur Kalan village, Mauli Jagran and Vikas Nagar in Chandigarh, as well as Baltana, Zirakpur and Dhakoli in Mohali, and parts of Panchkula. The level crossing currently witnesses long traffic snarls during morning and evening peak hours, affecting daily commuters across the region.

The RUB was first proposed in 2017 to ease chronic congestion at the Harmilap Nagar-Baltana railway crossing. However, the project remained stuck due to delays in land acquisition and the non-deposit of funds by the UT Administration.

In July last year, the UT Administration issued a notification for the acquisition of nearly 0.74 acres in Raipur Kalan village for the construction of the RUB at the Chandigarh-Baltana-Harmilap Nagar level crossing (No. 123-C).

According to the Social Impact Assessment report, no residential displacement is involved in the acquisition, though two families in Raipur Kalan will lose agricultural land.

Joint Action Committee chairman Partap Singh Rana said, “The project is the result of sustained efforts by residents over several years. The floating of the tender and progress in land acquisition indicated that the long-pending demand is finally nearing fulfilment.”