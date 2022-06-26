Rainwater must be tapped optimally in urban & rural areas: Farm unions

A pilot project must be initiated to recharge the groundwater, and rainwater must be tapped optimally in both urban and rural areas, according to 22 farmers’ organisations of Punjab.

They were speaking at a convention on ‘serious water crisis, its cause and solution’ at Jalandhar’s Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall on Saturday. The meeting also discussed the issue of giving ownership rights to cultivators.

The 22 farm outfits, which are also part of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, said that Punjab today is in deep water because of the faulty policies of the previous governments which could not manage its groundwater, river water and rainwater.

They said that under the dam safety Act, the water of the states is being looted. They said that a large amount of water flowing in state rivers is unused and it needs to be managed properly by developing a canal system so that this unused water can be used for irrigation purpose.

The farmers’ unions demanded to repeal the dam safety Act and also asked the state to pass a resolution in the assembly in this regard.

Expressing concern over discharging industrial waste into the rivers of the state, they said that it must be stopped with immediate effect and strict action

should be taken against the violators.

While talking about the cultivators, the farmer leaders said that there are thousands of farmers who have been sitting on the banks of rivers across the state and have been developing the barren land for generations. But instead of catching the big fish, the AAP government in the name of vacating illegal possession of government lands is actually targeting such small and landless farmers who are contributing to fill the granary of the country.