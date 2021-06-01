Rains leave parts of Mohali without power, civic body slammed for lack of monsoon preparedness

The storm on Sunday and subsequent rain on Monday exposed led to much criticism of the municipal corporation, which is yet to make preparations for the monsoon season.

Heavy rain and winds hit the region again on Monday, leaving most parts of the district in dark as the power supply remained disconnected for long hours. Residents of many societies alleged that their calls on the helpline numbers of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) went unanswered.

PSPCL officials were not available for the comment.

The storm on Sunday and subsequent rain on Monday exposed led to much criticism of the municipal corporation, which is yet to make preparations for the monsoon season.

Several former councilors said that the delay in the monsoon preparations will pose problems for residents as there are many low-lying areas in the city that are prone to waterlogging.

Azad Group’s councillor, Sukhdev Singh Patwari, said that the city had faced a flood-like situation in 2018 too and the preparations are no better.

“The MC is yet to repair the roads, and the drainage lines also require cleaning. The monsoon season will start soon and the people will suffer again,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi said that the preparation is in full swing and the work to cleanse the drainage lines is going on, adding that the MC has already completed the work to clean the internal roads. “The work of repairing the roads will start from Tuesday onwards,” Bedi said.