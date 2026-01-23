Rain, thunderstorm hit life in Punjab, Haryana; Republic Day rehearsals cancelled

According to IMD, light to moderate rain is likely to continue in most parts of Punjab till January 28. (File photo)

Widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds continued to affect large parts of Punjab, Haryana, and the Tricity region on Friday, disrupting normal life and forcing the cancellation of Republic Day dress rehearsals in several districts of Punjab.

As per the nowcast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds ranging between 30 and 40 kmph was likely to continue over parts of the Tricity — Chandigarh, SAS Nagar (Mohali), and Panchkula — and adjoining areas for the next two to three hours.

Moderate thunderstorms with wind speeds of 40–60 kmph, accompanied by lightning and hail, were very likely over parts of Patiala, Rajpura, Dera Bassi, and Mohali. Similar thunderstorm activity with lightning was also forecast over Samana, Nabha, Fatehgarh Sahib, Amloh, Bassi Pathana, Khanna, Kharar, Khamanon, Chamkaur Sahib, Samrala, Rup Nagar, Balachaur, Anandpur Sahib, and Nangal, besides Chandigarh and Mohali.