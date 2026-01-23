Rain, thunderstorm hit life in Punjab, Haryana; Republic Day rehearsals cancelled

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds continued to affect large parts of Punjab, Haryana, and the Tricity region on Friday, disrupting normal life and forcing the cancellation of Republic Day dress rehearsals in several districts of Punjab.
As per the nowcast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds ranging between 30 and 40 kmph was likely to continue over parts of the Tricity — Chandigarh, SAS Nagar (Mohali), and Panchkula — and adjoining areas for the next two to three hours.
Moderate thunderstorms with wind speeds of 40–60 kmph, accompanied by lightning and hail, were very likely over parts of Patiala, Rajpura, Dera Bassi, and Mohali. Similar thunderstorm activity with lightning was also forecast over Samana, Nabha, Fatehgarh Sahib, Amloh, Bassi Pathana, Khanna, Kharar, Khamanon, Chamkaur Sahib, Samrala, Rup Nagar, Balachaur, Anandpur Sahib, and Nangal, besides Chandigarh and Mohali.
Light rain was predicted over several districts of Punjab, including Budhlada, Lehra, Mansa, Sunam, Sangrur, Barnala, Tapa, Dhuri, Malerkotla, Moonak, Patran, Patiala, Nabha, Ludhiana, Moga, Jagraon, Raikot, Phillaur, Nakodar, Phagwara, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Nawanshahr, Hoshiarpur, Batala, and Bhulath over the next two to three hours.
According to the IMD report, Gurdaspur recorded the highest rainfall in Punjab in the past 24 hours at 48.7 mm, followed by Pathankot with 34.2 mm and Amritsar with 25.2 mm.
IMD attributed the current weather conditions to a western disturbance seen as a trough in the middle and upper tropospheric westerlies, along with a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan, which has merged with the system. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from January 26. According to the IMD forecast, light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places in Punjab on January 23 and will continue till January 28.
Though rainfall has been continuing since the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the IMD noted a sharp rise in minimum temperatures across Punjab. Compared to Thursday, the minimum temperature on Friday rose by 6.7 degree Celsius, remaining markedly above normal by 6.4 degrees. The lowest minimum temperature in the state on Friday morning was recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius, which was 3.5 degrees higher than the previous day.
In Haryana, rainfall intensity remained comparatively lower. Bhiwani received the highest rainfall in the state at 15 mm, followed by Ambala with 14.5 mm and Chandigarh with 13.2 mm in the past 24 hours. Even in Haryana, the average minimum temperature rose by 6.6 degrees Celsius compared to Thursday, staying appreciably above normal by 4.8 degrees. Narnaul in Mahendragarh district recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state on Friday morning.
The IMD nowcast for Haryana indicated moderate rain over districts including Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Sonipat, Panipat, Jind, Kaithal, Ambala, Panchkula, and Chandigarh, while light rain was likely over Gurgaon, Faridabad, Palwal, Rewari, Hisar, Fatehabad, Sirsa, and adjoining areas.
Dress rehearsals for Republic Day called off
The inclement weather acted as a spoilsport for Republic Day preparations across the region. Dress rehearsals planned in several districts were cancelled due to rain. In Punjab’s Sangrur, the dress rehearsal scheduled for Friday was called off, as confirmed by the district administration.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Sholay, the iconic 1975 film directed by Ramesh Sippy, has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema with its legendary dialogues, unforgettable characters, and perfect blend of action, drama, and romance. The film's success was also due to the strong performances by its star cast. However, it is impossible to recreate the film in today's time due to its unique charm and cultural impact.