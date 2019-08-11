Rain pushes snakes into residences, Chandigarh wildlife dept’s helpline keeps ringing

With the onset of monsoon in Tricity, UT wildlife department is receiving at least four calls of snake being spotted or entered in residential areas every day. In the last one-and-half months, the wildlife wing has received 85 complaints pertaining to this and these all reptiles were rescued and safely released in the adjoining forest areas.

Advertising

Similarly, nine cases of snakebites largely from the areas of Nayagon, Kansal and Derabassi in Mohali were reported in the last one month. Victims of snakebites were treated at GMSH-16, GMCH-32 and PGI. The rescued snakes belong the species of Indian wolf snake, spectacled cobra, python and rat snakes.

Deputy Conservator of Forest & Wildlife, Dr Abdul Qqyum said, “On an average, we are receiving three to four calls of snakes being spotted inside the residential areas and office premises every day. Areas situated nearby Patiala-ki-rao and forest are the most prone. These areas include Panjab University, Sector 39, Punjab and Haryana High Court, Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat, Rock Garden, Sector 47, Sector 48. Today itself, we rescued a python from Haryana Secretariat, a cobra from Sector 39 and one rat snake from the premises of Punjab and Haryana High Court. These reptiles usually started spotting in monsoon. And one of the reasons is that their holes get submerged in water. They also come in search of food.”

The UT wildlife department has an exclusive snake rescue team equipped with all relevant equipment including snake catcher sticks, gloves and anti-venom also. In April, UT wildlife department allowed a Mumbai-based NGO to collect the venom from the reptiles caught by its teams for making the anti-venom.

Salim Khan, a snake catcher active in this field for a decade, said, “Chandigarh, Panchkula and certain areas of Mohali are surrounded by river belts. Ghaggar river passed through Panchkula. Patiala Ki Rao touches the boundary of Chandigarh. Forest covers in these cities are very high. And these areas are the natural habitats of reptiles. Commonly, spectacled cobras, rat snake, wolf snake, Russell’s vipers, sand boas, pythons easily found in this region. I receive almost three calls every day from Tricity these days. Last Sunday, I rescued a wolf snake from a house at Basant Vihar, phase-2, Dhakoli in Mohali.”