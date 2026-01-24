Rain, gusty winds throw Chandigarh out of gear; roof collapse injures 3 children, trees bring traffic to a halt

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds disrupted normal life in Chandigarh, leaving three children injured after a house roof collapsed in Manimajra. (Representational image)

Persistent rain accompanied by strong gusty winds battered the Tricity since Friday morning, disrupting normal life and triggering a series of incidents across Chandigarh.

The adverse weather led to a house roof collapse injuring three children, uprooted trees falling on roads and vehicles, power outages in several sectors, and traffic chaos in multiple areas.

One of the most serious incidents was reported from Manimajra, where the roof of an old house collapsed during the rain, trapping three children inside. The children, aged between 12 and 14, were rushed to a nearby hospital by local residents. Doctors said two children are stable, while one suffered serious head injuries and was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 16.