Rain does natural cleansing, delivers fresh air to tricity after choking January smog

Experts attribute January’s poor air quality mainly to winter temperature inversion — a phenomenon where a layer of warm air traps colder air (and pollutants) near the ground.

Tricity residents are breathing easier this week as the Air Quality Index (AQI) has improved to ‘Moderate’ to ‘Good’ levels after widespread rains in early February.

Data from multiple monitoring stations shows a marked drop in pollution after light to moderate rainfall, and thunderstorms swept the region around February 1-4, ending a grim January marked by persistently ‘Poor’ to ‘Very Poor’ AQI.

In January, AQI readings across Chandigarh frequently hovered in the 200-300 range, classified as ‘Poor’ to ‘Very Poor’. Stations in sectors like 20D, 53, 35C and others recorded daytime peaks averaging 197-279, with mornings often the worst due to overnight accumulation of pollutants.