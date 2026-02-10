Rain does natural cleansing, delivers fresh air to tricity after choking January smog

In Jan, AQI across Chandigarh hovered in 200-300 range, ‘Poor’ to ‘Very Poor’, Mohali 249 and Panchkula 204; Feb rain brought AQI below 150

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 10, 2026 02:54 PM IST
Experts attribute January’s poor air quality mainly to winter temperature inversion — a phenomenon where a layer of warm air traps colder air (and pollutants) near the ground.Experts attribute January’s poor air quality mainly to winter temperature inversion — a phenomenon where a layer of warm air traps colder air (and pollutants) near the ground.
Make us preferred source on Google

Tricity residents are breathing easier this week as the Air Quality Index (AQI) has improved to ‘Moderate’ to ‘Good’ levels after widespread rains in early February.

Data from multiple monitoring stations shows a marked drop in pollution after light to moderate rainfall, and thunderstorms swept the region around February 1-4, ending a grim January marked by persistently ‘Poor’ to ‘Very Poor’ AQI.

In January, AQI readings across Chandigarh frequently hovered in the 200-300 range, classified as ‘Poor’ to ‘Very Poor’. Stations in sectors like 20D, 53, 35C and others recorded daytime peaks averaging 197-279, with mornings often the worst due to overnight accumulation of pollutants.

Mohali saw similar trends, with AQI spiking to 249 on a few days in mid-January, while Panchkula stations reported averages around 204 in peak hours. Primary pollutant PM2.5 levels often exceeded national standards significantly.

The turnaround came with the rains. Meteorological reports confirm light to moderate precipitation across the tricity on February 1, accompanied by thunderstorms in parts of Mohali and Panchkula. This natural cleansing washed away particulate matter through wet deposition, improved wind dispersion and raised the atmospheric mixing height.

By mid-week, many stations reported AQI dropping below 150, offering relief to residents who had endured weeks of hazy skies and health advisories.

Experts attribute January’s poor air quality mainly to winter temperature inversion — a phenomenon where a layer of warm air traps colder air (and pollutants) near the ground.

Story continues below this ad

Foggy conditions, low wind speeds and reduced solar heating exacerbate this, preventing pollutants from dispersing. Sources include vehicular emissions, road dust, construction activities, biomass burning for heating and industrial outputs.

Historically, air pollution in the tricity peaks during the post-monsoon and winter seasons. October-November often sees spikes due to crop residue burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, while December-January brings sustained poor AQI from inversion and calm weather.

Studies on Chandigarh’s air quality trends show PM concentrations are highest in winter, dropping sharply during monsoon due to rain washout — a pattern repeating this February 8.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rajya Sabha proceedings are underway during the Parliament Budget Session, in New Delhi on Friday. (Sansad TV/ANI)
Oppn submits no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
cash truck ambush in Italy
‘Military-style’ cash truck ambush rocks Italy during Winter Olympics; viral video shows ‘wall of flames’ on highway
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
Live Blog
Advertisement