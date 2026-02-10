Rain does natural cleansing, delivers fresh air to tricity after choking January smog

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Tricity residents are breathing easier this week as the Air Quality Index (AQI) has improved to ‘Moderate’ to ‘Good’ levels after widespread rains in early February.
Data from multiple monitoring stations shows a marked drop in pollution after light to moderate rainfall, and thunderstorms swept the region around February 1-4, ending a grim January marked by persistently ‘Poor’ to ‘Very Poor’ AQI.
In January, AQI readings across Chandigarh frequently hovered in the 200-300 range, classified as ‘Poor’ to ‘Very Poor’. Stations in sectors like 20D, 53, 35C and others recorded daytime peaks averaging 197-279, with mornings often the worst due to overnight accumulation of pollutants.
Mohali saw similar trends, with AQI spiking to 249 on a few days in mid-January, while Panchkula stations reported averages around 204 in peak hours. Primary pollutant PM2.5 levels often exceeded national standards significantly.
The turnaround came with the rains. Meteorological reports confirm light to moderate precipitation across the tricity on February 1, accompanied by thunderstorms in parts of Mohali and Panchkula. This natural cleansing washed away particulate matter through wet deposition, improved wind dispersion and raised the atmospheric mixing height.
By mid-week, many stations reported AQI dropping below 150, offering relief to residents who had endured weeks of hazy skies and health advisories.
Experts attribute January’s poor air quality mainly to winter temperature inversion — a phenomenon where a layer of warm air traps colder air (and pollutants) near the ground.
Foggy conditions, low wind speeds and reduced solar heating exacerbate this, preventing pollutants from dispersing. Sources include vehicular emissions, road dust, construction activities, biomass burning for heating and industrial outputs.
Historically, air pollution in the tricity peaks during the post-monsoon and winter seasons. October-November often sees spikes due to crop residue burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, while December-January brings sustained poor AQI from inversion and calm weather.
Studies on Chandigarh’s air quality trends show PM concentrations are highest in winter, dropping sharply during monsoon due to rain washout — a pattern repeating this February 8.
The most recent find in Mumbai Crime Branch’s investigation into the recent firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence has revealed an interesting connection to the 2024 murder of politician Baba Siddique. Last Thursday, the Anti-Extortion Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a fifth accused in connection with the Shetty case, who’s also linked with the Siddique case.