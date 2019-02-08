Rain causes pain for attendants at PGIMER

Heavy rainfall brought more agony to attendants of the patients at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and research, Chandigarh, on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The attendants faced problems as they were sleeping in open spaces, when they encountered rainfall around 4 am.

Aruna Tyagi from Uttrakhand, whose son is being treated at PGIMER, said, ‘’I faced a lot of problems in the morning as the downpour was sudden. The security personnel would not let us sit in the verandah and there was no other place where I could have saved myself from rain.”

Mushtaq Ahmed of Jammu and Kashmir, who has come for his son’s treatment, also had to brave the sudden rain. ‘’ PGI is one of the best institutes but it’s astonishing that they have not built more waiting halls. The one they have is full of patients. Although I can bear cold, I wasn’t prepared for the rain,’’ he said.

Manoj Kumar also had the same story to tell. “My son has gone through throat surgery. I came here for his regular checkup. I am poor so I can’t book a hotel room for myself. The security personnel here told us to go and take shelter in Gurdwara or Rainbasera. Hundreds of people here are forced to sleep out in the open every day. The administration must look into the matter and provide adequate facilities to the attendants. It’s not only about me, there are hundreds who suffered due to the rain today.”

Underlining the need for shelter homes for attendants, Ashoke Kumar, who hails from Ludhiana and is here for his brother’s treatment, said, ‘’We were tormented by rain. It is so unfortunate that an institution like PGI does not have sufficient place for attendants to catch a wink. In parks, you can only sit when there is no rain. I have two sisters with me. Where can I take them in the rain?’’.