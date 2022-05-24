scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Rain brings relief to Chandigarh, pulls temp down to 30.7°C

While light rainfall was reported early in the morning, a spell of rain again brought down the mercury late in the evening.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 24, 2022 6:58:18 am
Rain, monsson, depressionThe rainfall also led to waterlogging in many areas of the Tricity. (File photo)

THE TRICITY received 11.5 millimetres rain along with gusty wind of 40-50 kmph bringing the mercury down upto 30.7 degrees Celsius (maximum temperature) in the last 24 hours. The minimum temperature was recorded 19.1 degrees Celsius.

While light rainfall was reported early in the morning, a spell of rain again brought down the mercury late in the evening. The city received the light rain around 3:30 am, after lightning and thunderstorm.

The weather department predicts light rainfall for Tuesday as well. The department predicts that the maximum temperature will increase upto 39 degrees Celsius by May 27. As per the observation of the weather department, local residents will receive relief from the scorching heat for some time. The maximum temperature in Tricity had rised above 41 degrees Celsius in the last few days.

However, the rainfall also led to waterlogging in many areas of the Tricity.

