Chandigarh: Rain brings down mercury, signals advent of winter

AFTER TWO days of continuous showers, the temperatures in the Tricity on Sunday plummeted to as low as 22 degrees Celsius, with residents taking out their blankets. The maximum temperature only rose to 25 degrees Celsius. The weather on Sunday remained cloudy with moderate morning showers that went on till late noon.

As for the week, the situation will continue to be the same, according to the Met Department. Monday and Tuesday are predicted to witness light to moderate showers with the rest of the week remaining sunny.

The temperatures during the week will plummet to 21 degrees Celsius at night but the maximum temperatures during daytime will gradually see a rise as the clouds will disperse and the sun will shine reaching a maximum of 31 degrees Celsius coming Saturday.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s forecast, mornings in the Tricity will continue to be colder.

“One can smell the winters approaching. The trees have started giving out a distinct fragrance. Though the sun is up, the winds are chilly. A morning cup of warm coffee in cold weather with rain outside and soft music inside is what marks the beginning of my winters each year,” said Alka Banwait, a 24-year-old medical representative.