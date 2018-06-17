Rain ahead of paddy season, Punjab, Haryana breathe easy

Rain lashes Jalandhar on Friday night. (Express photo) Rain lashes Jalandhar on Friday night. (Express photo)

An above normal pre-monsoon rain that lashed north India late Friday night has come as a boon for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh ahead of paddy transplantation from June 20.

With heavy showers in the last 24 hours, 14 out of 22 districts of Punjab and 16 of 21 Haryana districts received a cumulative rainfall of above normal in June 2018. The average cumulative rainfall in Punjab to date was 29.1 mm against the normal of 14.9 mm, which is 96 per cent more, while for Haryana it is 24 per cent higher than normal at 19.5mm. Chandigarh received 72.7 mm against the normal of 42.3 mm.

According to India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, Punjab’s Nawanshahr district topped with 150.3 mm rainfall, which is 454 per cent above normal. In Haryana, it was Ambala with 89.4 mm rainfall against the normal of 36.7 mm, which is 144 per cent more.

In Punjab, the other districts which received heavy rainfall included Ropar (81.5 mm against the normal 20.1 mm), which is almost 300 per cent more, Mohali (81.5 mm against 19.6 mm), Fatehgarh Sahib (53.3 mm against 15.3 mm), Gurdaspur (15.7 mm against 18.7 mm) and Patiala (40.2 mm against 16.9 mm). Tarn Taran, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Barnala, Amritsar and Kapurthala also received above normal rainfall.

On the other hand, in Mansa, the rainfall was a meagre 2.9 mm against the normal 11.8 mm, while Muktsar scored a zero against the normal 12.1 mm. Apart from this, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Sangrur and Moga too recorded less than normal rainfall.

In Haryana, seven districts of Yamunanagar, Karnal, Sirsa, Jhajjar, Palwal, Jind and Rohtak received more than normal rainfall, while Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Hisar, Kaithal, Mewat, Rewari, Mahendragarh and Panipat recorded below normal rainfall.

Heavy rainfall in most parts of the region, however, has come as a boon for paddy farmers of both the states where the crop is sown in about 43 lakh hectares with 30 lakh hectares in Punjab.

Director, Agriculture, Punjab, Jasbir Singh Bains, said there couldn’t be a better time for the rainfall. “Besides moistening the parched soil, it has brought the temperature down by several notches. The underground water of Punjab will be relieved of the stress that it has been witnessing in this period since the past several years,” he said, adding that in case it rains in coming days too, the dependence on underground water will be reduced further.

According to the Met department, the weather condition may continue for the next 48 hours.

