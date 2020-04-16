Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Railways decides not to levy certain charges on freight

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: April 16, 2020 4:50:31 am
Indian Railways, Indian Railways coronavirus, coronavirus Indian Railways, coronavirus in India, coronavirus cases in India, India news, Indian Express Levying such charges may discourage freight customers and operations may be affected. (File)

Railways on Wednesday decided to not levy certain charges on freight customers till May 3, when the lockdown is expected to end.

The charges include demurrage charges, wharfage charges, stacking charges, stabling charges, demurrage and wharfage charges on parcel services, detention charges in case of container traffic and ground usage charges in case of container traffic.

Senior DCM, Ambala, Hari Mohan, said, “The decision was taken as loading and unloading is being done with minimum workers to maintain social distancing, which increases the time taken. Thus, levying such charges may discourage freight customers and operations may be affected.”

 

