Railways decides not to levy certain charges on freight

Railways on Wednesday decided to not levy certain charges on freight customers till May 3, when the lockdown is expected to end.

The charges include demurrage charges, wharfage charges, stacking charges, stabling charges, demurrage and wharfage charges on parcel services, detention charges in case of container traffic and ground usage charges in case of container traffic.

Senior DCM, Ambala, Hari Mohan, said, “The decision was taken as loading and unloading is being done with minimum workers to maintain social distancing, which increases the time taken. Thus, levying such charges may discourage freight customers and operations may be affected.”

