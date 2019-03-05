Railways cancels 25 trains, diverts seven over farmer protests in Punjab

At least 25 trains were cancelled and seven others diverted on Tuesday as protesting farmers blocked railway tracks in Punjab’s Amritsar, a Northern Railways statement said.

The agitation has left scores of passengers moving to and from Amritsar stranded. Two trains — the New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express and the New Delhi-Amritsar Shan-E-Punjab Express — were short-terminated in Jalandhar City and Beas town respectively.

The trains which were cancelled include the New Delhi-Jalandhar Intercity Express, Amritsar-Haridwar Jan Shatabdi Express, Haridwar-Amritsar Jan Shatabdi Express, Chandigarh-Amritsar Superfast Express, and the Nangaldam-Amritsar Express.

Trains which have been diverted include the Delhi-Pathankot Superfast Express, Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi Express, and the Amritsar-Sealdha Akal Takht Express.

The farmers are staging a protest to press for various demands, including the implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report.