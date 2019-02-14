Haryana: Railway line to connect Palwal and Sonipat

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday announced a plan to set up a new rail line between Palwal and Sonipat, under the ‘Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project’, which will decongest roads and create an “economic corridor” linking all major industrial cities in the state.

Advertising

“HRIDC (Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd) is preparing a detailed project report for the 130-km-long rail line. We expect it will cost a total of Rs 4,100 crore and be completed in three years,” said Khattar at an outreach event in Gurgaon. “The project will be completed before the end of our next term,” he added. According to officials, the proposed line — to be developed by HRIDC through a joint venture — from Palwal to Sonipat will link Asaoti, Patli, Adaudha and Harsana Kalan by a “new broad gauge rail line”.

“All states are supposed to form a joint venture company with the Ministry of Railways for developing rail infrastructure, and Haryana has taken the lead in this. The Orbit corridor will reduce the transport pressure on Delhi by changing radial movement to peripheral movement and enabling direct connectivity for Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Palwal, Manesar and Farrukhnagar with other districts of Haryana,” said Khattar. “This line will boost industrial growth of cities around Delhi, such as Sohna, Manesar, Gurgaon and Rohtak, and will boost urbanisation in NCR-Haryana. It will also provide connectivity to dedicated freight corridor and CONCOR Tughlakabad, hence connecting eastern and western parts of the country… This rail line will help increase railway traffic share, hence saving logistic costs and ensuring clean transportation,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said that the HRIDC is conducting a feasibility study of various new rail line projects.