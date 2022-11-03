scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Even after assurance, railway FIRs against farmers yet to be withdrawn, reveals RTI

A public relation officer of the Railway Police Protection recently informed Bains that as per records, not a single case of the 12 cases lodged against them has been withdrawn.

12 FIRs lodged by Railway Protection Force in Haryana during farmer agitation in 2020-21 has been withdrawn. (File Representational Photo)

Farmer leader Rakesh Bains has received information under RTI Act that no case of 12 FIRs lodged by Railway Protection Force in Haryana during farmer agitation in 2020-21 has been withdrawn. Farmers said that demanding withdrawal of these cases, they will block trains in Ambala on November 24 after holding a rally.

A public relation officer of the Railway Police Protection recently informed Bains that as per records, not a single case of the 12 cases lodged against them has been withdrawn. In an application filed under the RTI Act, Bains, who is spokesperson of Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led BKU, had also sought a copy of the orders related to withdrawal of the cases. In response to this question, the public relation officer replied that “no order has been received in this regard”.

Upset with the information, Gurnam Singh Chaduni Wednesday held a press conference in Chandigarh to state that the central government in December 2021 had agreed to withdraw all cases lodged against the farmers. In 2020, they had launched an intense agitation demanding repealing of three contentious farm laws. Later, the laws were repealed keeping in view the farmers’ protests. Chaduni said, “The government had also assured us that those who were supporting the agitator farmers would not be harassed but still their passport related works and arms licences are being halted. Apart from the agitation against three farm laws, as many as 30 cases were registered against the farmers in previous stirs too. These cases have also not been withdrawn till now.”

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 09:43:24 am
