‘Rail Roko’ protest: Shatabdi cancelled, 12 trains diverted

FOUR TRAINS, including the Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express (12046), were cancelled, and 12 others were diverted, or delayed due to the ‘Rail Roko’ protest called by farmers on Monday to demand the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the massacre in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

The delayed/diverted trains included the New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi (12045), which was halted at Ambala railway station. Hundreds of passengers faced inconvenience, with many of them having to hire private transport to continue their journey from Ambala.

Railway Station Superintendent, Chandigarh, JP Singh, said, “Three passenger trains — including two Kalka-Ambala, and Ambala-Kalka Passengers — were fully cancelled on Monday. Passengers of Chandigarh Shatabdi (12046) will be refunded their full fare automatically. Normal train services were restored only at around 5 pm. No untoward incidents were reported. Almost all train services have resumed. Trains were delayed between 10 hours to 12 hours today due to the protests.”

Sources said the passengers were informed in advance about the cancellation of the Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi.

On Monday, hundreds of farmers started coming onto the railway track in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali around 8.30 am. In Chandigarh, protesters sat on the railway track near Raipur Kalan village. In Mohali, the protesters squatted on the tracks near Kharar railway station. In Panchkula, protesters had blocked the railway tracks near Baltana.

A railway spokesman said that a total of 22 trains, including special, and passengers trains linked with Ambala Railway station, were affected due to the protest. At least 14 trains were delayed for around nine hours.