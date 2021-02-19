‘Rail roko’: Number of trains halted, but no untoward incidents, say rly officials

IN RESPONSE to the call of ‘Rail roko’ by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), farmers sat on dharna on railway tracks in Panchkula and Ambala, which led to a delay in trains between 12 pm and 4 pm, on Thursday.

Passengers at the Chandigarh Railway station faced inconveniences as four trains including the Amritsar-Bandra (Pashim Express), the Nanded-Amritsar and the Chandigarh Unchahar Express were delayed.

The Shahid Express was stopped at Ambala Cantt station. The DRM Ambala Division Gurvinder Mohan Singh said that at certain stations including Sunam, Kurali stations the farmers reached earlier than expected, and started dharna at around 11.30 am. He said that a number of passenger trains were halted at the Saharanpur, Ambala and Sirhind stations.

However, officials of Ambala railway division claimed that the agitation passed off without any untoward incidents, adding that it made minimal impact on running of trains over the Division. The officials claimed that the majority of the stations in division did not report any case of train stoppage by the agitators. Few trains were regulated at some stations, but operations remained smooth.

The agitators sat on dharna at the railway track near Baltana railway bridge in Panchkula, demanding the repeal of three recently passed agriculture laws. In Ambala, farmers had gathered at the Shahpur Gurdwara and sat on dharna on the Ambala-Delhi line.

The RPF and GRP were deployed on the stations and rail tracks to keep a watch on the rail lines on both directions of Delhi and Sharanpur, while the police sounded an alert for the safety of railway property.