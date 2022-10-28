Rail minister slams UPA for ‘meagre’ allocation for Haryana, says figure rose under ‘double-engine’ govt

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Thursday slammed the previous UPA regime at the Centre for allocating “meagre” amounts in its budget for railway projects in Haryana, adding that the figure rose considerably after the “double-engine government” took charge. Vaishnaw also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned a complete redevelopment of seven railway stations in Haryana.

“During the (Congress-led) UPA (United Progressive Alliance) regime, how much budget allocation was made for an important state like Haryana for railway projects? The Congress used to make big claims but allocated just Rs 315 crore a year (for Harayana). After Modiji came and when the double-engine government was formed, the amount was raised to a record Rs 1,400 crore a year for the development of railways in Haryana,” he said addressing the Jan Utthan rally here.

Vaishnaw said rail projects worth thousands of crores had been sanctioned in Haryana, adding that the tender for a world-class station in Faridabad had been finalised at a cost of Rs 262 crore, he said.

The master plan for the construction of world-class railway stations in Gurugram (Rs 212 crore), Chandigarh (Rs 436 crore), Ambala Cantonment, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Panipat is also being prepared, he added.