Rail India Technical and Economic Services survey: Underpasses to help Chandigarh beat traffic at 9 points

The Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES), after a survey, has proposed the building of underpasses at nine of Chandigarh’s 15 major junctions to ease traffic congestions and prevent vehicular flow from choking.

A presentation regarding the same was made before the UT Administartor, and other senior officials, on Thursday.

RITES is an engineering consultancy corporation, specialising in the field of transport infrastructure, under the ownership of Indian Railways.

According to details obtained by The Indian Express, at least 15 traffic junctions in the city stayed choked during peak traffic hours at present, with the situation likely to get worse in the next five years as the number of vehicles increase.

RITES, during its survey, factored in passenger car unit — that is number of vehicles approaching these junctions during peak hours.

The highest peak approach passenger car unit was found at Transport Chowk (Purv marg- Madhya Marg junction), at 10,572 vehicles, with the same likely to rise to 14,148 vehicles in 2027. The highest peak approach passenger car unit was found at Transport Chowk (Purv marg- Madhya Marg junction), at 10,572 vehicles, with the same likely to rise to 14,148 vehicles in 2027.

A “peak approach” — vehicles crossing during peak hours — of passenger car unit was calculated for all the fifteen junctions during the study. One bus was calculated to be equivalent to three cars, and one two wheeler as 0.5 cars by RITES for the sake of its study.

The next point with heavy flow of traffic was Tribune Chowk with 9857 vehicles coming from Dakshin Marg. this number was likely to increase to 13,191 vehicles in 2027.

CURE PROPOSED BY RITES

The RITES has proposed vehicular underpasses at nine points — Housing Board Chowk (Chandigarh-Panchkula Marg), Chandigarh Railway station road, which is Chandigarh Panhckula road junction, Tribune Chowk (Purv marg-Dakshin Marg junction), ISBT 17 Chowk (Himalaya Marg-Udyog Path Junction), Sector 46/47D Chowk, that is Vikas Marg-chandi Path junction, Gurudwara Chowk (Sukhna path-Dakshin Marg junction), Transport Chowk (Purv Marg- Madhya Marg junction), Press Chowk (Himalaya Marg-Madhya Marg junction) and Kisan Bhawan Chowk (Dakshin Marg-Jan Marg junction) .

At other points, geometric improvement has been proposed by the RITES.

“The interim report presented will be updated as per observations received by all stakeholders,” a senior official of the UT Administration said. Post this, a draft report will be submitted along with integrated mobility plan comprising of short, medium and long term transport improvement proposals.

Vinod Vashisht, convener, City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO) said that the administration needs to bring some solution to the heavy choke points in Chandigarh.

“Some points like Transport Chowk, Tribune Chowk, Chandigarh railway station road are always clogged. Sometimes it takes an eternity to cross these points. And at the same time, use of personal cars is increasing, which means that the problem will get worse. The administration will have to bring in immediate solutions else the situation,” Vashisht said.