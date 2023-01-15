Rahul Gandhi to resume Punjab leg of Yatra in Jalandhar after Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s last rites today

Rahul Gandhi will resume the Bharat Jodo Yatra around 3 pm from Jalandhar on Sunday. Rahul had suspended the Yatra after two hours on Saturday morning after the sudden demise of the sitting Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary. He will visit the native village- Dhaliwal Kadian- of the deceased MP to attend his cremation at 11 am.

No songs, music will be played or slogans shouted when the yatra passes from Jalandhar today due to the tragedy that struck Congress in the demise of its sitting MP.

From there he will proceed to Lyallpur Khalsa college ground in Jalandhar to participate in an event organised by Jalandhar Cantt MLA and former skipper of the Indian hockey squad Pargat Singh.

He will start from Khalsa college and visit several points in the city before halting for the day at Hemkund school Jalandhar. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to stay overnight at Avtar Regency, Beas Pind Adampur.

On Saturday, Rahul entered Jalandhar distract in the Phillaur area from the Ludhiana side at around 7:30 amwhere he was given a rousing welcome by Chaudhary, a two-time MP and three-time MLA, himself. He walked with Rahul

for a couple of kilometres, shouted Bharat Jodo Yatra slogans and gave a brief speech at an event organised on the way. Around 8:30 am when the MP was to take Rahul to a Kushath Ashram (Leprosy Ashram) he suddenly

collapsed. Chaudhary was then rushed to the hospital but he could not be revived. After getting this news Rahul suspended the yatra around 9:15 am and rushed to the MP’s house where he spent 40 to 45 minutes and consoled

the family.

Phillaur assembly segment is represented by Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, who is the son of the deceased MP. Phillaur is part of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency.