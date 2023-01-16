Rahul Gandhi’s advice for CM Bhagwant Mann: Punjab should be run from Punjab, not Delhi

On the fifth day of the Punjab leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi trained his guns on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, his AAP government and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal saying that Punjab should be run from the state and not from Delhi.

Addressing a gathering in Urmar Tanda in Hoshiarpur district, the Congress leader said, “Last thing I want to tell Punjab. See, every state of India has its history, way of living and Punjab should be run from Punjab only…I have said a very deep thing. Punjab should not be run from Delhi. Punjab should be run from Punjab only and I want to tell this thing to the Punjab chief minister, want to tell this thing to Bhagwant Mann-ji that Punjab should be run by Punjab only and not under any influence by Delhi and Bhagwant Mann should not be under any pressure from (Arvind) Kejriwal-ji.”

Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalandhar on Monday morning. (Twitter/ @incindia) Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalandhar on Monday morning. (Twitter/ @incindia)

“This is about the history and honour of Punjab. You should work here independently. The Punjab CM should listen to what is in the hearts of the farmers and labourers in the state and work accordingly and should not become someone’s remote control.” Gandhi further said. “Understand this thing that whenever the Congress ruled Punjab, we adopted this philosophy. Punjab CM should run Punjab.”

Lashing out the BJP-led government at the Centre, Gandhi said the farmers who protested against three farm laws were tapasvis as they did not go back home for one month. He said that when he demanded two minutes of silence for the 700 farmers who died during the agitation, “the government said no one would observe silence; no one got martyred”.

Also Read | What Rahul thinks about Punjab as he spends another day in Doaba

“The farmers were demanding the fruit of their tapasya. They were demanding the fruit of their sweat and blood. Two years later, the prime minister says it was a mistake. The PM of the nation did not talk to the farmers for even a minute. I say this with guarantee that had there been the UPA government, had Manmohan Singh-ji been the prime minister, he would have gone and talked to the farmers…Congress leaders reach out to farmers to ask what happened, what they want. But this government does not hear,” he said

Gandhi also criticised the Modi government over demonetisation, GST policies, Covid response and the rejection of the land acquisition Bill. “This is an attack on tapasvis. This is a country of tapasvis and this yatra is protecting that spirit.”

“The labourers of this country, small shopkeepers, small and medium businessmen, the youth of the country, they all do tapasya. When a youth prepares for an IIT exam, it is a sort of tapasya. When a student takes the exam of 10+2, that is tapasya. When a farmer sows the seed in the farm, that is tapasya. When a labourer constructs a building, that is tapasya. And our message is that in this country, a theft is being committed with the tapasvis. The one who is doing tapasya is not getting the fruit and the one who is not doing tapasya is getting the fruit. The debt of farmers will not be waived off, but debts worth lakhs of crores of rupees of two to three billionaires would be waived off,” the Congress MP said.

Advertisement

Earlier, in the morning, Gandhi started his Yatra from Kala Bakra, near Adampur, in Jalandhar district. Historian S Irfan Habib was among those who joined him in the Yatra. Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu also joined the Yatra from Kharal Kalan, where it halted before its evening leg started.

Gandhi also met the late Bahujan Samaj Party leader Kanshi Ram’s sister Swaran Kaur and Kanshi Ram Foundation chief Lakhbir Singh.

The morning leg of the Yatra was dedicated to the cause of women’s empowerment as hundreds of women including MGNREGS workers and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) walked with Gandhi. He interacted with school and college students, little girls as well as elderly women during his walk, which lasted about four hours.