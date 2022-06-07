scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Must Read

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Chandigarh, to meet Sidhu Moosewala’s family shortly

Sidhu Moosewala had joined the Congress ahead of Punjab polls and contested from the Mansa constituency.

By: Express Web Desk | Chandigarh |
Updated: June 7, 2022 10:58:00 am
Rahul Gandhi arrives in Chandigarh. (Express)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Chandigarh Tuesday and is en route to meet slain singer Sidhu Moosewala’s family at Moosa village in Punjab’s Mansa district.

Security was tightened outside Moosewala’s residence ahead of Rahul’s visit, news agency ANI reported.

Rahul joins a string of visitors to Mansa following the killing of Moosewala. Last Saturday, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah met Moosewala’s father, while Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the family last Friday.

Sidhu Moosewala had joined the Congress ahead of Punjab polls and contested from the Mansa constituency. He was shot dead by assailants on May 29. Reacting to his death, Rahul had tweeted, “Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist, Sidhu Moosewala. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world.”

More from Chandigarh

The Punjab Police is probing the role of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang in the case.

