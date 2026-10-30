Land parcel earmarked for Insaaf rally, focus on 40 Assembly segments: Congress

Preparations are underway for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Insaaf rally in Sangrur, with the party focusing on around 40 Assembly constituencies in and around the district to mobilise spectators.

This was disclosed by former Sangrur MP and Chairman of the Congress Election Management and Coordination Committee, Vijay Inder Singla, who was in Patiala on Friday.

Singla told The Indian Express, “Though the gathering will be from across the state, the larger focus will be on around 40 Assembly constituencies located in the Lok Sabha constituencies of Sangrur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Bathinda, Faridkot and Ludhiana.”

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He said the rally would be held in Sangrur’s Phaguwala village along the highway. “Around 10 acres have been earmarked for the rally and 30 acres for parking. There are two parking locations of 15 acres each on both sides of the rally venue,” he said.