Land parcel earmarked for Insaaf rally, focus on 40 Assembly segments: Congress

Preparations are underway for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Insaaf rally in Sangrur, with the party focusing on around 40 Assembly constituencies in and around the district to mobilise spectators.
This was disclosed by former Sangrur MP and Chairman of the Congress Election Management and Coordination Committee, Vijay Inder Singla, who was in Patiala on Friday.
Singla told The Indian Express, “Though the gathering will be from across the state, the larger focus will be on around 40 Assembly constituencies located in the Lok Sabha constituencies of Sangrur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Bathinda, Faridkot and Ludhiana.”
He said the rally would be held in Sangrur’s Phaguwala village along the highway. “Around 10 acres have been earmarked for the rally and 30 acres for parking. There are two parking locations of 15 acres each on both sides of the rally venue,” he said.
Singla said, “Fields are lying vacant after paddy harvest, and farmers have given written consent for using their land for the rally; they will sow the wheat afterwards.”
Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had said that as Sangrur is the political capital of Punjab, political parties were keen to focus on that area.
In response, Singla said, “Of course, we will focus on the Chief Minister’s native district.” The Congress leader said the rally would focus on pressing issues confronting Punjab, particularly the deteriorating law and order situation, which, he claimed, had created a sense of fear among citizens.
Addressing the media, he said growing insecurity was affecting everyday life and eroding business confidence. Entrepreneurs were hesitant to start new ventures, while traders and industrialists were reluctant to invest in expanding their businesses in Punjab, he said.
Referring to the cases of Gulzar Singh and anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, Singla raised concerns over the safety of people speaking against the narcotics trade. He criticised the government for failing to protect them and questioned why those involved in drug trafficking continued to operate with confidence.
Singla said, “Punjab Police has the capability to tackle crime and drug trafficking, provided it is allowed to perform its duties without political interference.”
He said the political leadership must take responsibility for ensuring that the administration acted firmly, fairly and in the public interest.
Questioning the BJP-led Union government’s record in preventing cross-border smuggling of drugs and arms, he said the Centre must answer for its responsibility in tackling the problem.
Predicting a rejection of the AAP in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Singla said, “The party would not win more than 10 seats.”
Separately, Congress leaders, including Rana Gurjit Singh and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, also met in Ludhiana regarding the rally’s arrangements.