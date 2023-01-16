Rahul Gandhi was very respectful while getting the turban tied, says Ferozepuria

Manjeet Singh Ferozepuria, who tied the kesari turban on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi before the beginning of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, has claimed that he declined to pre tie a turban which was to be placed on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s head on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev which marked the opening of Kartarpur corridor in November 2019.

32-year-old Ferozpuria, who has been running a turban tying teaching academy in Bathinda for around 15 years now, told The Indian Express that then local BJP leadership approached him, asking him to tie a turban for PM Modi that they can place on his head.

“But, I refused. That would have been like wearing a topi (cap) and would have meant disrespect to the turban. Dastar (turban) sir te sajayee jaandi hai (Turban is tied on the head of the person who is to wear it). So, I refused to pre-tie a turban for PM Modi. That does not mean, I have anything against Modi. There could have been security concerns that might have prevented him to get turban tied on his head,” said Ferozepuria, who is in the eye of a storm from a section of people for tying dastaar on scion of a family that they blame for “attack on Golden Temple” and “Sikh genocide” even as wearing of the turban by Gandhi scion sparked a controversy as his photos with kesari turban started emerging on January 10 during his visit to the Golden Temple.

Ferozepuria is however unfazed. “People are criticizing me for tying turban on Rahul Gandhi. But, how can you punish a grandchild for something done by his grandparents.” He maintains that nothing bars adorning any person with a dastaar.

Ferozepuria, who claims to have travelled in 32 countries in connection with turban tying, was all praise for Rahul for showing utmost respect to the turban. “Before dastarbandi, he touched the cloth on his forehead as mark of respect and told me that it was his long cherished dream to pay obeisance at Golden Temple with a turban. He showed utmost respect to dastaar. He is very humble and down to earth. I asked him if I can get a photo clicked with him, he said I may get more photos clicked,” said Ferozepuria.

The professional turbanator said among others he had been tying turban on noted singer-actor Gurdas Maan and had taught Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s son Anantbir Singh.

But, the controversies have always chased Ferozepuria. In his own words, Ferozpuria was criticized for tying turban on Gurdas Maan after latter courted a controversy with his remarks of ‘one nation-one language’.

“I was criticized for tying turban on Gurdas Maan, as people labeled him as gaddaar (traitor) [of Punjab’s mother tongue Punjabi]”,” said Ferozepuria, who himself was inspired from his elder brother and started tying turban at the age of 11 when he enrolled in class VI in the school.

“Then, a section of people used to question me over teaching Sukhbir Badal’s son. I used to go to Badal village to teach him turban tying. I was against subjected to criticism by people who used to tell me that why I was going to a family during whose rule there was sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib,” added Ferozepuria.

Hailing from village Mallu Wala in Ferozepur district, Ferozepuria boasts of tying the turban while sitting on a moving Bullet Enfield motorcycle and tying it while being blindfolded.