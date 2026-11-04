At Sangrur rally, Rahul Gandhi sounds poll bugle, slams Bhagwant Mann, BJP over drugs

Launching the Congress’s campaign for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections from Sangrur, the home district of CM Bhagwant Mann, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Wednesday, targeted the AAP government over drug menace, law and order and alleged interference by its Delhi leadership in running the state.

In a sharp attack on Mann, Gandhi recalled his days in Parliament with him and alleged that the latter used to smell of alcohol by 11 am. He also invoked the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, recalling his meeting with the singer and expressing concern over threats faced by talented people in Punjab. Turning his guns towards the BJP, Gandhi reiterated his challenge to PM Narendra Modi for an open debate, alleging that the latter was being controlled by US President Donald Trump.

Addressing the Congress’s ‘Insaaf Rally’ at Fagguwala village, Gandhi sounded the party’s poll bugle for the 2027 Assembly elections, accusing the AAP of failing to fulfil its promise of making Punjab drug-free.

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Recalling his days in Parliament when Mann was also a Lok Sabha member, Gandhi said, “In Lok Sabha, he (Mann) used to crack jokes sitting with us. At 11 am, he used to smell of alcohol. I am not saying Bhagwant Mann should not consume alcohol; it is his personal matter. But if you want to fight drugs, the chief minister can’t get intoxicated every evening.”

He added, “Punjab needs a man who can fight for its cause, someone who feels the pain of drug addiction in his heart.”

Gandhi said the AAP had come to power in 2022 promising to eliminate drugs but had failed to deliver.

“Many years back, I had said that drugs are spreading in Punjab. The BJP and the Akali Dal at that time said Rahul Gandhi does not know anything about Punjab, downplaying the drug menace. Today, ‘chitta’ (adulterated heroin) is a major issue in the state,” he said.

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Questioning the government’s performance, Gandhi said people had identified narcotics, including ‘chitta’, synthetic drugs and medical drugs, as Punjab’s biggest problem.

“The AAP formed the government after people placed their trust in the party and Mann. What promise did it make? That it will end the drug menace in Punjab. I want to ask the AAP, from which corner of the state has it wiped out drugs?” he said.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s September 30 visit to Punjab, when he had set December 31, 2029, as the deadline to make the state drug-free, Gandhi said, “Shah during his Punjab visit had said that he will eradicate drugs in three years, but he will not be the Home Minister by then.”

Gandhi accused the AAP leadership in Delhi of controlling the Punjab government, saying, “Today, the reins (of the government) are held by Shah and Arvind Kejriwal (AAP national convenor), while Mann just sits there. Punjab is being run from Delhi,” he said.

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Promising that a Congress government would function independently from Punjab, he said, “Delhi se Punjab ki sarkar nahi chalti. Congress ki party Punjab ki sarkar Punjab se chalati hai (Punjab’s government cannot be run from Delhi. The Congress runs the Punjab government from Punjab).”

Gandhi renewed his challenge to Modi for an open debate over the Prime Minister’s alleged charge that the Congress was anti-national and accused the PM of signing the India-US trade deal under pressure from President Donald Trump without consulting his cabinet or bureaucrats.

Taking a swipe at the BJP over its demand for parliamentary discussions, Gandhi said, “They say have a discussion in Parliament, but you switch off my mic; you don’t let me speak in Parliament.”

His remarks came a day after Shah said the government was willing to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

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Gandhi also recalled his meeting with Sidhu Moosewala after the singer’s father, Balkaur Singh, approached him shortly before the rally.

“I had a plan for my speech; but a few minutes back, Moosewala’s father came and met me, so I am changing the plan,” Gandhi said.

Recalling his first meeting with the singer, Gandhi said, “A few years ago, I had met Sidhu Moosewala when he had come to see me in my office. I did not know him at the time. He came across as an impressive young man. He had a tattoo. I had not listened to his songs then. I was told that he was a good person, a musician, and wanted to join the Congress. He was a dynamic, talented young man and we made him join the party.”

“I felt that he ought to be made to feel comfortable as he was a newcomer to politics. He was probably Punjab’s most talented singer, who could also one day make a mark in politics,” he said, adding, “His security was removed. And one day he was killed in broad daylight.”

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Recalling his visit to Moosewala’s residence after the murder, Gandhi said his father had told him that there could not be greater pain than seeing one’s son die.

“I listened to his music, song 295 and others. He was murdered in broad daylight. Now this has become a fashion in Punjab. Those who have talent are threatened and killed in broad daylight,” he said.

Kharge calls AAP BJP’s ‘B-team’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also targeted the AAP, calling it the BJP’s ‘B-team’. He alleged that the party contested elections in Gujarat and Goa to damage the Congress’s prospects and help the BJP.

Gandhi accused the BJP of working for big corporates rather than farmers and small and medium industries, describing Punjab’s farmers as the backbone of the country.

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“You cannot fight without a prosperous industry and prosperous farmers. You cannot progress with drugs or gangsterism,” he said, appealing to people to bring the Congress back to power.