Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

An MP’s death, a ‘security breach’ that wasn’t and a viral photo: Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra winds up

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will cross over to Jammu and Kashmir through the Lakhanpur border on Thursday for the final leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Bharat Jodo Yatra in PunjabCongress leader Rahul Gandhi with a young supporter during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Jalandhar district, Jan. 16, 2023. (PTI)
An MP’s death, a ‘security breach’ that wasn’t and a viral photo: Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra winds up
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to wind up the Punjab leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra with a rally at Sarna in Pathankot district on Thursday afternoon.

Gandhi will then cross over to Jammu and Kashmir through the Lakhanpur border for the last leg of the yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and is scheduled to culminate in Srinagar on January 30, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

After the rally, Gandhi will resume the yatra from Ferozepur Kalan village at around 4.30 pm before crossing over to Jammu and Kashmir. The flag handover ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Maharaja Gulab Singh Statue on the Lakhanpur border in Kathua on the Srinagar-Kanyakumari Highway. The yatra is scheduled to have a night halt at Lakhanpur.

The Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra began on January 11 from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district. After a break on January 13 on account of Lohri, the yatra resumed on January 14. However, Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary passed away while walking with Gandhi, leading to the yatra being suspended for the day. It was resumed the next day from Jalandhar after Chaudhary’s cremation, which Gandhi attended.

The yatra also came into the spotlight for a suspected security lapse after a man approached Gandhi from the crowd and tried to hug him before he was quickly pushed away by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. The Punjab Police, Gandhi and Warring, however, denied there was any security breach. A photo of an Army ‘Commando’, believed to be retired, saluting Gandhi also went viral, sparking a row.

On Wednesday, the yatra proceeded to Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh for a day, a change from the original itinerary. Gandhi addressed a rally in Malot in Kangra district Wednesday evening.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 12:09 IST
