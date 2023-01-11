Rahul Gandhi starts Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Fatehgarh Sahib, takes a jab at BJP

Predicting it will get a better response than Haryana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi started his eight-day Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from New Dana Mandi, Sirhind in the Fatehgarh Sahib district Wednesday morning.

Making an address before embarking on the march, Gandhi said when the Yatra started from Tamil Nadu, people said it will not get much response in the BJP-ruled Karnataka. The Yatra was received well in Karnataka than in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, he pointed out.

“Then BJP leaders said it will not get any response in Maharashtra. There was a tremendous response in Maharashtra. Then they said it will not get traction in the Hindi belt. The response in Madhya Pradesh was even better than in Maharashtra. They said there will not be much response in Haryana. It was better than Madhya Pradesh. In Punjab, it will be better than Haryana as [former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh] Hooda ji has said,” Gandhi told the gathering, as he said he hoping to get a good response in Punjab and while referring to the remarks made by Hooda, who made an address prior to him.

The Congress leader said the Yatra has been a success because: “BJP people were spreading hatred and fear. This is not the way. This is not our history. This country stands for communal harmony, unity and respect [for everyone].”

Pointing out that the Yatra had covered nearly 3000 km, Gandhi in an attempt to strike a chord with peasants in the agrarian state said he was not doing anything unusual by undertaking the Yatra as farmers walked more than him. “Punjab ka har ek kisaan hamse zyada chalta hai…Kanyakumari ke Srinagar nahi jaata..par khet mein, mandi ko, khaad aur beej lene paidal jaata hai …poora Hindustan ye kaam karta hai (Every farmer in Punjab walks more than us…Though they do not go from Kanyakumari to Srinagar… They walk in the fields, to mandis, to purchase fertilisers and seeds… All Indians do the same).”

Spelling out the reason to start the Yatra and in the process taking potshots at the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamseva Sangh, Gandhi said, “An atmosphere of hatred and violence has been spread. The BJP and the RSS are out to divide the country; to make one religion fight against the other; to make one caste fight the other. They are trying to pit one language against the other. They have spoiled the atmosphere of the country. So, we thought, the country should be shown an alternative way. That is why we started this Yatra.”

Gandhi said the Yatra had been a learning experience after he interacted with and got feedback from various sections of society, including farmers, labourers, shopkeepers, traders and women. He said the spirit of the Yatra was in listening and not speaking much. “It is aimed at raising issues of hatred, violence, unemployment, inflation and fight against these,” he added.

Earlier in the morning, the former Congress president had paid obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib and Hazrat Seyfiddin Farooqi Rauza Sharif. Before that, he had on Tuesday visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar.