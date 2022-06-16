National Herald case: BJP misusing central agencies for narrow ends, says Bansal

All India Congress Committee (AICC) treasurer and former union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal reprimanded the BJP government alleging “misuse of law enforcement agencies just to achieve its narrow and parochial political ends.”

Addressing a press conference at the Congress Bhawan here on Wednesday, Bansal said that “the sole aim of the BJP is to grab power by any means and it does not refrain from dividing people on petty issues and from harassing and intimidating its political opponents.”

“The unending quizzing of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the basis of baseless allegations is one such example of unbridled highhandedness of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Congress leadership and crores of workers of the party shall never be cowed down and shall continue to fight the divisive and anti-democracy policies of the BJP,” Bansal added.

The Congress leader stated, “The unholy attempts of the ED at the behest of the union government to implicate Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a case of money laundering is bound to fail, as there is no transfer of any property by the AJL and there is no money involved. The company Young Indian, which is a not for profit company under Section 25 of the Companies Act, bought the equity of Associated Journalist Ltd without any transfer of its property. The sole purpose was to revive National Herald, which enjoys a heritage status due the role played by it in the freedom struggle of India. The false case sought to be manufactured by the ED at the behest of the Modi government will not stand the judicial scrutiny of the courts.”

Bansal also criticised the Delhi Police for their brutal attack on employees and workers sitting peacefully within the premises of the Congress office. The use of force on Congress leaders and their detention amounts to subversion of the constitutional rights of the people of the country, he said.

Harmohinder Singh Lucky, president of the Chandigarh Pradesh Congress said that they will protest against the “misdeeds of the ED and declared that the party activists will undertake a march to the Punjab Raj Bhawan to submit a memorandum against the illegal quizzing of Rahul Gandhi by the ED.”