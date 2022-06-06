scorecardresearch
Monday, June 06, 2022
Rahul Gandhi likely to meet Sidhu Moosewala’s family in Punjab Tuesday

Sidhu Moosewala was the Congress candidate from the Mansa seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 6, 2022 3:50:20 pm
Sidhu moosewala, rahul gandhiRahul Gandhi was abroad when the killing took place on May 29. He returned this weekend.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Punjab on June 7 to meet the family of singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants last week, party sources said on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi was abroad when the killing took place on May 29. He returned this weekend.

Moosewala was the Congress candidate from the Mansa seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi will meet the parents of Moosewala and express condolences on behalf of the Congress leadership. Party leaders from Punjab will accompany Gandhi, the sources said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Moosewala’s parents earlier this month. Some senior state Congress leaders have also met them.

