PM Modi signed ‘death warrant’ of farmers, small traders with Indo-US trade deal: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday said that by signing the Indo-US interim trade deal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has signed the “death warrant” of farmers and small and medium industries.

“Modi ji has opened the door of the agriculture sector to the US. Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Odisha farmers will be ruined. I am saying with responsibility that a storm is approaching. When US’ almonds, apples, pulses, cotton and soybean will come to India, then the storm will hit,” Gandhi said.

Addressing the MGNREGA Sangram Rally at the new grain market in Punjab’s Barnala, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said that the prime minister did not want to sign the deal and alleged that he had acted under “pressure” due to a “threat of releasing Epstein files” and a case against industrialist Gautam Adani’s company in the US.

Gandhi claimed that the deal had been stalled for four months due to disagreements over the opening of the agriculture sector. He further alleged that the Modi called up US president Donal Trump without consulting the Cabinet and said he was ready for the deal. Gandhi further claimed that Modi gave a guarantee to Trump that “every year India will buy US products worth Rs 9 lakh crore”.

“The question arises — what was the pressure that the Indian PM signed the death warrant of the country, farmers, and small and medium industries and gave our data,” he asked.

The US released 35 lakh “Epstein files in which the names of (industrialist) Anil Ambani and (Union minister) Hardeep Singh Puri figured”, he alleged. “These names were brought to threaten Modi. There are 35 lakh more files, and in those files, Modi’s truth is locked. The US and Trump are threatening Modi if he does not sign, then these will be opened,” alleged Gandhi.

He also targeted the Adani group. “In 10-15 years, the BJP has put its entire financial system in Adani’s company. Adani is not a normal company. It is a special-purpose vehicle of the BJP. Whatever money is generated goes to Adani and then this money is used in politics,” alleged Gandhi.

Referring to the ongoing conflicts of Ukraine and Gaza, Gandhi indicated that the real battle is between China and the US. Gandhi said if the US has to fight China, then they need Indian data. “Under the US-India deal, it has been written in small lines that India’s entire data has been handed over by the PM to the US,” he claimed.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge too accused the Centre of “surrendering” national interests before Trump. He said the trade deal would adversely impact farmers, traders, MSMEs and sectors such as textiles, leather, plastics and machinery.”When food grains from other countries will come who will buy the local produce, how will they get the right price. Will farmers get the MSP? This is a conspiracy to enslave our farmers,” the Congress president said.

Kharge said the erstwhile Congress-led government at the Centre brought the Food Security Act, rural employment scheme, MGNREGA, and gave “free and compulsory education” to children under the Right to Education Act.

“What did the BJP government do? What have they done for the poor?” he asked. “The only thing they have done is divisive politics of Hindu-Muslim.”

He also slammed the AAP government in Punjab not acting to curb “rising incidents of extortion threats, drug trafficking and arms smuggling along the border”.

Claiming that the AAP was the “B-team” of the BJP, Kharge said, “Today there is so much bloodshed and shootings everywhere. People are being killed and women are being raped but still the government here is silent”.

“The government here (Punjab) is the B team of the BJP,” he said. “We have to protect our future generation and not destroy them.” “If Punjab is safe, then country is safe. When Punjab is united, entire country is united. We have to bring a good and strong government,” he said, appealing to the people to bring the Congress to power in the 2027 assembly elections.

“You will have to uproot this ‘B’ team of BJP. You will also have to uproot the BJP under Modi’s leadership,” the Congress chief said.