Rahul Gandhi questioned: Chandigarh Congress protests at ED office

Many workers and activists of the Chandigarh Congress staged a peaceful protest in front of the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Sector 18, Chandigarh, since 10 am on Monday.

The Congress party alleged “Misuse of the law enforcement agencies by the BJP led union government and unwarranted and unnecessary summoning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate, New Delhi in the National Herald” case.

Speaking at the protest, Harmohinder Singh Lucky, the newly appointed president of Chandigarh Congress said, “Modi government has miserably failed to manage the economy of the country. As a result of this, people are forced to bear extreme hardships in their daily lives. Modi government is now trying to implicate Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a false case, just to divert the attention of the people from total failures on all fronts”.

Terming the summoning of Rahul Gandhi by the ED as petty vendetta politics, Lucky said that “a strange case of money laundering is sought to be made out where money is not involved”.

The activists present at the protest “resolved to fight tooth and nail the unholy attempts of the Modi government to misuse the law enforcement agencies to undermine and denigrate the rule of law and the mandate of the Constitution.”