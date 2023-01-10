scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple before embarking on Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

This was Rahul’s first visit to the temple after several years. The last he had come was soon after the installation of the Congress government in Punjab in 2017.

Rahul walked around the ‘parikarma’ of the Golden Temple and also offered ‘karah prasad ’.(BharatJodoYatra/Twitter)
Wearing a saffron turban and his trademark white T-shirt, Rahul Gandhi paid obeisance at the Golden Temple Tuesday afternoon.

Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was to reach Punjab Tuesday evening when in a last minute change of plans, he flew to the holy city of Amritsar this afternoon. He is slated to return to Ambala in the evening.

Rahul was accompanied by a large crowd of Congress workers and leaders such as Amritsar MP G S Aujla and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.

Followed by a posse of photographers, Rahul walked around the ‘parikarma’ of the Golden Temple and also offered ‘karah prasad ’.

Many senior party men expressed ignorance about his detour to Amritsar when contacted this morning. It was the city police chief who confirmed his visit.

Gandhi will start his Punjab leg of the Yatra from Fatehgarh Sahib, which was in the news recently due to the Veer Bal Diwas. It was here that the two younger sons of tenth Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh were bricked alive by Mughal chieftains.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 15:10 IST
Karnataka BJP and ‘racketeer’ Santro Ravi: Case against his ‘wife’ adds twist to political row

