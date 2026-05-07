Why Rahul Gandhi’s Gurgaon visit could bring faction-ridden Haryana Congress to Brijendra Singh’s Sadbhav Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s decision to join former Haryana MP Brijendra Singh’s ongoing ‘Sadbhav Yatra’ in Gurgaon is set to compel the state party leadership—which had distanced itself from the rally for over seven months—to turn up in support.

“Rahul ji will attend the yatra in Gurgaon on Friday evening. He is expected to reach around 4 pm. We will cover two constituencies, including Badshahpur and Gurgaon. The event will be for around 90 minutes or so, followed by an address by Rahul ji,” Brijendra told The Indian Express on Thursday.

Gandhi’s visit while the yatra is in its last leg is being seen as a show of support for Brijendra’s outreach effort amid factional politics within the party’s Haryana unit.