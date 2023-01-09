Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Punjab tomorrow, will remain in state for 8 days

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Punjab from Haryana on Tuesday evening through the Shambhu border. The yatra in Punjab will commence from Fatehgarh Sahib on Wednesday and continue in the state for eight days before it is scheduled to reach Jammu and Kashmir on January 19 via Pathankot.

In the interim, it will also pass through an area in Himachal Pradesh from Mukerian on January 18. The yatris will spend the night in Himachal Pradesh. There will be no yatra on January 13, on account of the Lohri festival.

Here is the schedule of the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra:

January 11: Rahul Gandhi will visit Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib at 6 am. A ceremony to hand over the flag will take place at 6.30 am. The yatra will resume from New Dana Mandi, Sirhind at 7 am. After a break, the evening leg will start at 3.30 pm from Khalsa School Ground, Mandi Gobindgarh.

January 12: The yatra will begin from Malhipur near Kashmir Garden (in Payal of Ludhiana district) and end at Samrala Chowk of Ludhiana city at 12 pm.

January 13: Lohri festival. There will be no yatra.

January 14: The yatra will start from near Ladhowal Toll, Gill Ludhiana at 6 am. The evening leg will begin from Jay Cee Resort, Goraya at 3.30 pm.

January 15: To start from LPU University at 6 am. After break, it will start from BMC Chowk Jalandhar at 3.30 pm.

January 16: The yatra will begin from Kala Bakkra village, near Avtar Regency at 6 am. It will resume from Kharal Kalan village, Adampur at 3.30 pm.

January 17: After starting from Jhingar Khurd, Dasuya at 6 am, the yatra will take a break and resume from Gaunspur, Dasuya at 3.30 pm.

January 18: The yatra will set out from Bhangala, Mukerian from where it will enter Himachal through the toll plaza and remain in the state for a day.

January 19: Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Pathankot at 12 noon.