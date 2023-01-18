scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

‘Rahul yet to understand the hurt his family caused to Sikhs’

Asking Gandhi to “clarify his stand”, Cheema said, “Please also put any apology made by Sonia Gandhi on these twin issues in public domain as the world at large is ignorant of the same”.

In a statement, senior SAD leader Daljeet Singh Cheema said, "It is shocking that Rahul Gandhi refused to answer a question on the twin issues during a press conference.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Tuesday expressed shock that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “did not feel any remorse for the attack on Sri Darbar Sahib” and the ant-Sikh riots of 1984.

In a statement, senior SAD leader Daljeet Singh Cheema said, “It is shocking that Rahul Gandhi refused to answer a question on the twin issues during a press conference and chose to hide behind former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi”.

Expressing dismay at the “callous attitude” of Gandhi on the “two issues which were a festering wound for the Sikh community”, Cheema said, “It is condemnable that he has not understood the hurt the actions of his family have caused to the Sikhs and refused to express remorse for the same. We thought he would understand at least this while intermingling with Punjabis for the last some days. How can a person who has failed to read the pulse of a community provide leadership to a country?”

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 01:48 IST
As Shehbaz Sharif calls for 'sincere talks' with Modi, a brief look at frosty Indo-Pak relations

