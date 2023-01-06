Rahul rushes back to Delhi for the night as Sonia falls ill

Indian National Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi entered Haryana’s Panipat district this evening from Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi, who was supposed to spend the night in Sanoli Khurd village, however, rushed back to New Delhi as his mother Sonia Gandhi fell ill.

“The Yatra entered Haryana, just a while ago. But, Rahul ji had to go back to Delhi for tonight as Sonia ji has fallen ill. He will not be spending tonight in Haryana, but shall begin the Yatra at 6 am tomorrow (January 6th) and shall also address the rally in Panipat tomorrow afternoon”, Congress’ Rajya Saba MP Deepender Hooda told The Indian Express.

Congress’ Haryana unit, today, finalised preparations for the beginning of second phase of Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, beginning from tomorrow (January 6 till January 10th). The Yatra entered Haryana’s Panipat from Uttar Pradesh on UP-Haryana border village of Sanoli Khurd late evening, today. The Yatra’s second phase in Haryana shall begin from 6 am, tomorrow.

CLP leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, today, took stock of the rally venue. Hooda visited the rally venue and also reviewed the route of Yatra to take stock of all the arrangements in detail. “Bharat Jodo Yatra has successfully covered a distance of about 3000 kms. It is getting tremendous support across the country.

The huge crowd that gathered in Haryana during the first phase showed enthusiasm of people of Haryana regarding the Yatra. In its second phase, more people are expected to gather than before. Haryana is going to break its own record in terms of gathering in any public rally.

A large number of people will also participate in the Bharat Jodo rally to begin from Panipat, tomorrow. This rally shall create history in terms of public participation”, Hooda said.

“Rahul Gandhi’s campaign against inflation, unemployment and divisive politics in the name of caste-religion is getting tremendous support. From wherever the yatra is crossing, lakhs of people come and join it. Like the first phase in Haryana Rahul Gandhi’s dialogue with different social and civil society organizations will continue in the second phase, as well. He meets different sections including farmers, laborers, employees, businessmen and their representatives, discusses their problems and issues and gives voice to them. This is the reason why every section is feeling connected with this journey”, Hooda added.

On the issue of SYL canal-deadlock between Haryana and Punjab, Hooda said, “the governments of Punjab and Haryana are just passing the time by holding meetings. Supreme Court has already given its decision in favor of Haryana. Now it is the responsibility of the Union and the Haryana governments to implement it. Therefore, instead of holding meetings on this issue, action should be taken to implement it”.

On the Haryana’s Sports minister Sandeep Singh facing sexual harassment allegations, Hooda said, “The minister himself should resign on moral grounds as an impartial and fair investigation can only be carried out after the Minister resigns”.