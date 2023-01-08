scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Yatra to enter Punjab through Shambhu border on January 10

The yatra, which began from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in Srinagar on January 30. It is currently passing through Haryana.

Warring said the yatra will traverse through Punjab for seven days and a mega-rally will be organized at Pathankot on the concluding day before it leaves for Jammu and Kashmir from Madhopur on its last leg. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Yatra to enter Punjab through Shambhu border on January 10
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Punjab through the Shambhu border on January 10 and head to Fatehgarh Sahib, the Congress’ state unit president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Saturday said.

Gandhi will address a public meeting on January 11 after paying obeisance at the gurdwara there, he said. The yatra, which began from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in Srinagar on January 30. It is currently passing through Haryana.

Warring said the yatra will traverse through Punjab for seven days and a mega-rally will be organized at Pathankot on the concluding day before it leaves for Jammu and Kashmir from Madhopur on its last leg.

“The Yatra is against the politics of hatred. It is also drawing the country’s attention towards urgent issues such as inflation and unemployment,” Warring said. Congress secretary in-charge Harish Chaudhary said that people from different sections of the society, including film personalities, artistes, singers, economists, industrialists and common people have participated in the yatra. Chaudhary also appealed to the NRIs from Punjab, many of whom are on a visit back home, to participate in the yatra. Those staying abroad can mark their participation online, he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
China’s Covid surge threatens villagers as Lunar New Year approaches
China’s Covid surge threatens villagers as Lunar New Year approaches
We gave ChatGPT and You.com top Google searches, this is what we got
We gave ChatGPT and You.com top Google searches, this is what we got
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
One Shahid Afridi press conference that BCCI and chairman of selectors Ch...
One Shahid Afridi press conference that BCCI and chairman of selectors Ch...
More from Chandigarh

Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said the yatra left its mark among people across the country and provided a “voice to the voiceless”. “Those presuming they will not be disturbed and were set to return to power in 2024 have already started feeling the tremors,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-01-2023 at 02:53 IST
Next Story

Bharat Jodo Yatra : In Haryana CM’s home district, Rahul meets protesting cane farmers

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close