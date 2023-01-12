Leader meets retd. professor whose study on drugs he had misquoted in ’12

Among the panel of eminent Punjabi historians, economists, sociologists and agricultural experts who Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted on the first day of Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra was retired Professor Ranvinder Singh Sandhu whose study, it is largely believed, was misquoted by Gandhi scion in October 2012 when he had made a startling remark that 70 per cent of Punjab youth were hooked to drugs.

Rahul’s address before the students of Panjab University at that time had created a political storm. Sandhu on Wednesday told Rahul on face that his study was misquoted by many, including him (Rahul).

Sandhu who retired as Dean and Professor of Sociology from Guru Nanak Dev University explained that his study had pointed out that 73% of 600 drug addicts (the sample) were aged between 18 and 35 years, but his finding were misconstrued as sample size of general population, instead of drug addicts.

He said that such was the scale of misquoting his study that even a film ‘Udta Punjab’ was made. Sandhu said whenever he went out of the state, he used to face questions like ‘Punjab da ki haal hai’ (How is Punjab doing now).

The retired professor was critical of the successive governments in their approach to tackle the drug problem in the state. He said that prevalence of drugs was not a law and order problem nor it can be wiped out completely. The retired professor said the drug problem could be only reduced and anyone claiming to wipe it out in a month or otherwise was not actually aware of the problem. He said that the drug problem was very complex socio-economic and political problem. The reason is not supply alone, but there are several other reasons for the problem like unemployment, poverty, low level of education, Sandhu said.

Given the time constraint, Rahul Gandhi was learnt to have told Sandhu that he (Rahul) would visit him after the yatra for a detailed discussion on the issue. He was learnt to have told similar thing to noted agricultural economist Sardara Singh Johl, who raised the issues of paddy-wheat crop cycle, depletion of water table, rural economy and unemployment, among others.