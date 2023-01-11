scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s arrival for Bharat Jodo Yatra, posters outside Ludhiana Cong office say ‘1947 mein Bharat toda, 1984 mein samaaj’

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's arrival for Bharat Jodo Yatra, posters outside Ludhiana Cong office say '1947 mein Bharat toda, 1984 mein samaaj'
A day before Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Ludhiana during the Punjab leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, posters appeared outside Congress Bhawan questioning the senior Congress leader over the country’s partition in 1947 and the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

The handwritten posters, undersigned by ‘aam janta’ (common people) and pasted on the walls of Congress Bhawan, read, ‘Congress aur Rahul Gandhi jawaab de.. 1947 mein Bharat toda. 20 lakh nirdosh maare gaye. 1984 mein Sikh dangon mein sainkdon nirdosh maare gaye… 1984 mein samaaj todne aur 1947 mein desh todne ka kaam Congress ne kiya..’ (The Congress and Rahul Gandhi must answer. The country was divided in 1947. Nearly 20 lakh innocents were killed. Then hundreds of innocents were killed again during anti-Sikh riots in 1984. The Congress divided society in 1984 and the country in 1947).

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sanjay Talwar, president of the Ludhiana district Congress (urban), said that a police complaint had been lodged over the posters. “We have informed the police commissioner and they are probing the matter. Some notorious elements might be behind it,” said Talwar.

The posters sent police into a tizzy. Inspector Sanjeev Kapoor, SHO of the division number 1 police station, said the posters had been removed. “Details are being verified and action will taken accordingly. We are checking nearby CCTVs to identify the culprits,” said the inspector.

The Ludhiana city police and the Khanna police have been busy making elaborate security arrangements for Gandhi’s Yatra, which is set to enter the district via Khanna by Wednesday evening. After staying the night in Barmalipur village, it will enter Ludhiana city on Thursday via Doraha, Payal and Sahnewal. In the city, Gandhi will address a rally at Samrala Chowk.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 17:10 IST
