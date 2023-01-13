Rahul yatra: Channi’s presence, Manpreet Badal’s absence irks leaders

Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s continued presence and former finance minister Manpreet Badal’s continued absence has left many Punjab Congress leaders miffed as Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra completed two days on Thursday.

Channi, who had gone abroad shortly after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to power in Punjab and stayed in United States and Canada for around seven months, returned last month, days ahead of Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

While being abroad, Channi remained away from public eye and was not active on social media either. After coming back to Punjab and in the runup to Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, he became active again even as he did not get any traction from Punjab Congress leadership on return.

Channi, who went straight to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and also presented a bouquet to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on return, has been seen walking alongside Rahul Gandhi throughout the stretch of the yatra on both days of the Punjab leg.

“He had run away from Punjab and spent seven months abroad. Now, he is trying to score brownie points by trying to remain present alongside Rahul. And in such scenario, even Rahul cannot tell him to go, since he represents a community. However, the party high command is seized of the things. The party high command values leaders who stand their ground. Channi is now a spent force,” said a senior Congress leader, requesting anonymity and expressing dismay over how Channi “parachuted” his way into Rahul’s yatra after his seven-month-long hiatus from the political landscape of the State.

Channi was chosen as Punjab CM by the Congress high command in September last year, as it made Captain Amarinder Singh step down as the CM amid intense infighting in the Congress and rebellion against Amarinder. Later, party announced him as chief ministerial face for the February 20 elections. Channi was fielded from two seats – Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. He lost both. Congress which had won 77 seats in 2017 assembly elections could win only 18 seats in 117-member Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh alias Honey is facing an illegal sand mining case. During the investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) discovered the alleged role of Honey in illegal sand mining and conducted raids on January 18, seizing nearly Rs 10 crore and other valuables from his premises. In April, ED also summoned Channi to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case investigations. On his return, the Vigilance Bureau is verifying a complaint which alleged that bills were inflated during the Daastan-e-Shahaadat programme (held in November 2021), and the additional Rs 1.47 crore hence collected was “adjusted” for the wedding of Channi’s son that was held in October that year. Even as a purported letter earlier this month circulated on social media where the complainant in a letter to VB claimed he never made any such complaint. The VB maintains that it was verifying the contents of the letter and if those are found true, action will be initiated. Channi has refuted the allegations, calling it as “witch hunt”.

Another senior Congress leader, also not wishing to be named, said, “The yatra has got a very good response. People are disillusioned with the AAP and Congress is heading for revival. At this time, Rahul’s yatra will give big fillip to State Congress. But, we need clean, tried and tested leaders. People never hated Congress, but some faces projected by the party. Congress is getting traction, but those who remained a part of loot should not be brought forward. Only then Congress can gain. Alternately put, people are not upset with a noted hospital, but the infrastructure inside and the poor post surgery handling, which exposes them to infection. With the stuff we have in the State unit, there are risks of infection.”

The leader minced no words to lash out at Channi. “After fleeing and staying abroad for seven-eight months, Channi has suddenly appeared to participate in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. When he was away from public, he had photo-phobia as he claimed he was having problem in the eyes. Now, he has suddenly become photograph savvy as he conducts self in the yatra.”

While Channi’s continued presence in the yatra is causing heartburn among section of Congress leaders, former finance minister Manpreet Badal’s absence is also a talking point among the State Congress leaders.

That Manpreet Badal and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring have no lost love with each other is an open secret.

Former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is among the leaders who have taken note of Manpreet’s absence and he is quite vocal about it. “I am hurt that Manpreet Badal has not joined the yatra. He may have differences with any party leader, but that should not prevent him from joining the yatra which is being undertaken by Rahul Gandhi. I am really disappointed. Even, I have had differences with certain leadership, but when it came to national leaders’ function, I always put that behind and participated in such functions.”

Channi and Manpreet were not available for comments.