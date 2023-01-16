Rahul Gandhi’s recipe to beat the cold during Bharat Jodo Yatra: ‘Coffee with a lot of milk’

From his much-talked-about T-shirt to what he does to beat the chilling weather of North India during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in the region to its impact on the people, Rahul Gandhi and Haryana Congress leaders discussed several issues on the last day of the state’s leg of the march.

During the meeting on January 10, Congress leaders said they talked about their experiences of the Yatra during the candid conversation they had with Gandhi.

A Congress leader told the former party president that people in almost every village of Haryana are talking about his T-shirt and asking if he doesn’t feel cold. They have also asked about what he eats to beat the cold, the leader added. Replying to this query, Gandhi said, “I would have to shoot a video. It is coffee that I drink which has lots of milk and very little coffee in it”.

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee President Udai Bhan told Gandhi the way he has been highlighting the issues of price-rise, inflation, unemployment, and farmers’ plight in his speeches and during the Yatra has conveyed a very strong message among the public in exposing the BJP government, both at the national as well as the state level.

The party’s Rajya Sabha members Randeep Surjewala and Deepender Hooda also praised Gandhi for his relentless efforts in exposing the BJP government and the discipline with which he had been carrying on the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Another Congress leader told Gandhi people generally think when a politician is scheduled to hold a rally at 10 am, it would not begin before 12 noon. But, the way the Bharat Jodo Yatra begins every day at 6 am has sent a message among the people about the discipline and seriousness with which the march is being held.

Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda told Gandhi when he walked with his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi he did not let Congress leaders sleep before 2 am. On the other hand, Hooda said, Rahul Gandhi does not allow anybody to sleep after 5 am.

Advertisement

Also Read | Why it will take more than Bharat Jodo Yatra to revive Congress

Haryana party affairs in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil also shared an incident with Gandhi and told him that he stopped to have a cup of tea at a roadside dhaba, but the owner did not take money from him. “The dhaba owner told me ‘because the man [Rahul] is working really hard and you [Gohil] are walking with him, I [dhaba owner] should not take money from you’. ‘The man [Rahul] is walking ahead with full strength and we are with him’”, Gohil said during the meeting.

Former Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja also shared her experiences and conversations she had with people during the Yatra. Selja said she interacted with a few Sikh men who tried meeting Gandhi, but could not interact with him. But later when Gandhi acknowledged their efforts and spoke with them briefly, they called him a “true Khalsa”, she added.

Congress leaders told The Indian Express Gandhi asked all party leaders and workers to remain united and respect each other. “He told us that all of I the Congress party have to open mohabbat ki dukaan in Haryana,” said one of the leaders.