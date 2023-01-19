Rahul Gandhi explains Delhi’s ‘remote control’ for Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, now blames MP Raghav Chadha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday said he respects Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann but claimed that the state was being run with a “remote control” from Delhi as he accused AAP MP Raghav Chadha of calling the shots in the state.

Addressing a rally in Pathankot, while winding up the Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi said he had told Mann earlier this week that Punjab should be run from Punjab only, not from Delhi.

“You sat with me in Lok Sabha (when Mann was an MP). Aap mein aur [Delhi CM Arvind] Kejriwal mein bahut farak hai. (There is a huge difference between you and Kejriwal). I respect you and I am saying this from the stage of the Congress party. But Punjab should not be run from Delhi,” he said.

Gandhi said during the yatra he asked a farmer about the performance of the AAP government in Punjab. His reply was that it was a remote controlled government, the former Congress chief claimed.

“I did not like it. When I asked the farmer the meaning of remote control, he said Raghav Chadha. Then it is not a right thing,” Gandhi said.

The Wayanad MP also alleged that public money of Punjab was used on advertisements during the Gujarat Assembly polls last year. “It is wrong. It is the money of the people of Punjab.

On January 16 in Hoshiarpur, Gandhi had said that Mann “should not become remote control” of anyone and should run the state independently, drawing a sharp reaction from the Punjab CM. Mann had told Gandhi that he was made the chief minister by the public and reminded him of an “insult” inflicted on Amarinder Singh by unceremoniously removing him from the post of CM.

Advertisement

On sporting a turban during the Yatra in Punjab, Gandhi said, “I wore the ‘pagri’ on purpose. I wanted to tell you that I bow my head before your history and the path shown by the Gurus. That is my path too. I have learnt a lot from it.”

Later, in a message from Madhopur before crossing over to Jammu and Kashmir, Gandhi recalled the eight days that the Yatra took place in Punjab. “At each step of the way, lakhs of Punjabis from all walks of life walked with the Yatra. I am grateful for the love and overwhelming support. As I walked with Punjabis, I was struck by their hard work, fearlessness, generosity, compassion, and their love for India. These qualities of the people of Punjab, and their tapasya over time, have developed this land blessed by nature into a land of prosperity,” Gandhi said.

He further said that people of Punjab are struggling with challenges. “The state’s farmers fed the country through the Green Revolution, but are now plunged into debt and uncertainty due to spiralling costs, no guaranteed prices, falling water levels and fertility, and failing insurance schemes. Fighting against the three black farm laws, many farmers gave their lives. However, the crisis continues, and fewer and fewer youth aspire to be farmers.”

Advertisement

He further said that the youth, however, have hardly any other opportunity, due to the policies of the BJP-led government in Delhi. Openings in the Army and the public sector are falling, and policies like Agniveer will weaken the Army and deprive youth of job security, he said, adding demonetization and a badly designed GST, have brought the small and medium businesses of Punjab’s vibrant industrial cities to the brink. They are struggling to stay open. “Facing unemployment, many of Punjab’s youth look for opportunities abroad, and many others tragically take to drugs,” he added.

“The AAP government seems unable to tackle these challenges. People are repeatedly forced to take to the streets to protest. Rather than listening to the people of Punjab, the government is listening to their leader in Delhi. The AAP government would do well to learn history’s lesson — Punjab cannot be governed by remote control,” Gandhi said.

He added, “The Yatra’s message is of love and equality – the message which Guru Nanak taught the world. We want the hard work of every person to be respected and supported. I saw this same vision in the eyes of the people of Punjab, and the determination to fight to achieve it. The Yatra is entering its final stretch, but I will not rest until each Punjabi, and each Indian, gets the results of their tapasya.”