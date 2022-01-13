Raghveer Boli shares how Pollywood industry is growing, talks about his journey

Written by Ribha Sood

In a candid chat with The Indian Express, Punjabi singer Raghveer Singh, also known as Raghveer Boli, shares his journey in Pollywood industry so far.

A resident of Harigarh village in Punjab’s Barnala, Boli also talked about the Punjabi music industry and its growth.

Why ‘Boli’?

‘Boli’ is my pen-name which was given to me during my college days because I used to sing Punjabi ‘boliyan’ (couplets) while performing bhangra and won many medals in various university competitions.

I am a graduate in theatre, music and Kathak from Punjabi University, Patiala. I also have a post-graduation degree in Punjabi.

Punjabi singer Raghveer Singh. (Express photo) Punjabi singer Raghveer Singh. (Express photo)

I started my journey by participating in a comedy show titled ‘Laughter Da Master’, aired on PTC Punjabi around nine years ago. I was a runner-up in that show. Following this, I started getting film offers and I did my first film ‘Yaar Pardesi’, in 2012. Alongside, I also did a lot of comedy shows with other artists all over the world and later released two songs.

Your works till now

The songs include ‘Faadi Faadi’ and ‘Munde Mar Jaange’ and the 23 films I have worked in include ‘Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22’, ‘Manje Bistre’, ‘Laavan Phere’, Ik Sandhu Hunda Si’, ‘Yaara Ve’, ‘Mar Gaye Oye Loko’, ‘Zila Sangrur’, ‘Shava Ni Girdhari Lal’ and others.

Your upcoming projects?

‘Posti’, ‘Maa’, ‘Galwakdi’, ‘Men In Black’ (Kaale Kacchian Wale) and ‘Beautiful Billo’.

What according to you is your claim to fame?

Although I started getting recognition from ‘Laughter Da Master’, it was my role in ‘Manje Bistre’ and ‘Laavan Phere’ that got me real fame.

Your secret sauce?

Hard work. I am detail-oriented and put in a lot of effort to master the role and deliver the best.

Your thoughts about Pollywood

The industry is growing. Now, not just comedy but films in other genres are also being made. We are blessed to have great artists such as Daljit Dosanjh, Gippy Grewal and Amrinder Gill whose films are doing exceptionally well worldwide. Also, the introduction of the over-the-top platforms, such as Chaupal, has taken the entertainment industry to a whole new level owing to the production of great content.

What are your challenges?

Challenges are an inevitable part of any journey. I always wanted to be an actor and so did my father. I definitely faced some problems but I saw them as opportunities that made myself better at my skills and nourished my talent even more.

Your future plans

I am choosing good and diverse content for the future. Soon, I will be seen in Bollywood projects as well. I am an optimist and l believe I will even work in Hollywood in the coming times. It’s just that I need to learn English before that (chuckles)!

Your fitness mantra

I am not a fitness freak but I do eat mindfully and have only healthy food to stay fit.

Mantra of success in acting

There is no mantra as such. I work on the basics. I attend workshops and undergo a lot of training to imbibe a character. I believe when you work on these small things, big things just happen.

Something about your family

My mother Manjeet Kaur is a homemaker. My father Lieutenant Pritam Singh passed away in 2003 and my younger brother is studying in a university.

Your favourite songs

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Kise Da Yaar Na Vichre’ and ‘Yaadan Vichre Sajan Diyan Aaiyan’ and all of Satinder Sartaj’s songs.

Your favourite movie

I love watching movies and the list is endless. However, Punjabi films ‘Marhi Da Deeva’ (1989), ‘Carry On Jatta-1’ (2012), ‘Ardaas’ (2016), ‘Daana Paani’ (2018) are my favourites. Besides, Bollywood movies such as ‘Mother India’ (1957), ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’ (1959), ‘Mera Naam Joker’ (1970) and Hollywood movies like ‘The Godfather’ (1972), ‘Badfellas’ (2014) and most of Tom Hanks’ works are the greatest pieces I don’t mind watching over and over again.