‘He is compromised’: After Saurabh Bharadwaj’s ‘samosa jibe’, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann weighs in on Raghav Chadha

The remarks from Bhagwant Mann (left) came after several AAP leaders reacted to a video posted by Raghav Chadha. (Express photo)

A day after the AAP removed Raghav Chadha as the deputy leader in the Upper House, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Friday that the Rajya Sabha MP was “compromised.” The remarks from Mann, who was speaking to the media, came after several AAP leaders reacted to a video posted by Raghav Chadha.

Responding to a question about Chadha’s claim that he was being silenced, Mann said, “If he does not walk out on important issues where the party has taken a clear stand, does not follow the party line by raising the issue of deletion of votes in West Bengal, or raise his voice against the Gujarat government registering 160 FIRs against AAP leaders and volunteers, on a bid to spread hatred on lines of caste and religion in Punjab, on MSP and withholding of Rural Development Fund (RDF) of Punjab and is raising the issue of samosas being sold at a higher price at the airport and pizza should be delivered in 40 minutes instead of 30, is it not violation of party whip? Would you not feel he is speaking from a different station? In that case, action has to be taken.”