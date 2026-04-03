‘He is compromised’: After Saurabh Bharadwaj’s ‘samosa jibe’, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann weighs in on Raghav Chadha

Bhagwant Mann also downplayed the AAP's action against Raghav Chadha, saying "change in the parliamentary board of a party is not a big deal".

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
4 min readChandigarhApr 3, 2026 04:02 PM IST
raghav chadha, bhagwant mann, rajya sabhaThe remarks from Bhagwant Mann (left) came after several AAP leaders reacted to a video posted by Raghav Chadha. (Express photo)
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A day after the AAP removed Raghav Chadha as the deputy leader in the Upper House, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Friday that the Rajya Sabha MP was “compromised.” The remarks from Mann, who was speaking to the media, came after several AAP leaders reacted to a video posted by Raghav Chadha.

Responding to a question about Chadha’s claim that he was being silenced, Mann said, “If he does not walk out on important issues where the party has taken a clear stand, does not follow the party line by raising the issue of deletion of votes in West Bengal, or raise his voice against the Gujarat government registering 160 FIRs against AAP leaders and volunteers, on a bid to spread hatred on lines of caste and religion in Punjab, on MSP and withholding of Rural Development Fund (RDF) of Punjab and is raising the issue of samosas being sold at a higher price at the airport and pizza should be delivered in 40 minutes instead of 30, is it not violation of party whip? Would you not feel he is speaking from a different station? In that case, action has to be taken.”

On whether he thought Chadha was compromised, Mann said, “Yes.”

“Change in the parliamentary board of a party is not a big deal. The party keeps doing it. Leaders and deputy leaders are changed frequently. When I became the MP in 2014, Dr Dharamvira Gandhi was named the leader. After that, I succeeded him. But the party line has to be followed,” the Punjab chief minister added.

Must Read | Why Raghav Chadha lost AAP’s trust: Inside the disconnect between party, Arvind Kejriwal’s former protégé

On Thursday, the AAP wrote to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat seeking the removal of Raghav Chadha as the party’s deputy leader in the Upper House and recommended MP Ashok Mittal as his replacement. The move comes amid a widening rift between the AAP leadership and Chadha, who has been accused of not attending key party events and meetings in recent months.

Earlier on Friday, Chadha posted a video on X slamming the AAP for allegedly stopping him from speaking in Rajya Sabha.

“Whenever I get a chance to speak in Parliament, I speak on public-centred issues. I raise issues that are usually not taken up in the Parliament. Is it a mistake for me to speak on public issues? What wrong have I done?” Chadha asked in the message.

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Chadha alleged that AAP had asked the Rajya Sabha secretariat to stop him from speaking in the House, a charge denied by the party.

Also Read | ‘We don’t do soft PR’: AAP hits back with ‘samosa’ jab after Raghav Chadha’s ‘silenced’ video

“I am saying this today because AAP has asked the Rajya Sabha secretariat not to allow me to speak. Why would someone stop me from speaking? I speak on aam aadmi, airport food, gig workers, and middle-class tax burden. These issues helped common people. How does it affect AAP? Why would someone want to silence me? But I am not out,” Chadha said.

Reacting to his video, AAP’s Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said it is “more important to talk about larger issues of the country rather than samosas”.

“For a long time, you have failed to raise issues questioning the Prime Minister or the Bharatiya Janata Party government. How will you sustain in politics if you are scared?” he asked Chadha.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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