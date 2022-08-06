Raghav Chadha brings Private Member’s Bill in RS to make MSP a legal guarantee

August 6, 2022 3:54:01 am
In order to safeguard the interests of farmers, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MP Raghav Chadha on Friday introduced a Private Member’s bill to ensure implementation of the Minimum Support Price Guarantee Bill, 2022, which envisages guaranteed MSP to farmers for their crops.
In a statement, Chadha said that the BJP-led Union government had promised legal guarantee on MSP for agricultural produce during the farmers’ agitation last year.
But now, the Centre has betrayed the promise made to farmers and is evading a legal guarantee of MSP.
“I represent Punjab and its farmers and will raise their voice in Parliament. I have introduced a private member’s bill in Rajya Sabha, which will coerce the government to hold a debate on the issue. I will fight for farmers’ rights till my last breath,” Chadha said.
Pointing out that the Union government should include experts and farmers from Punjab in the MSP committee, he added that the calculations and process to determine MSP need to be revised and reformed.
