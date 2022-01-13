EC rules amended to accommodate a new political party in Punjab, cut votes, alleges AAP’s Raghav Chadha

AAP national spokesperson and Punjab co-in-charge, Raghav Chadha, on Thursday alleged that in order to prevent the formation of his party’s government in Punjab, the Election Commission is making major changes in the process of registration of political parties, under the pressure of the BJP.

Addressing a press conference from New Delhi digitally, Chadha said, “For the first time in the history of independent India, the Election Commission is reducing the 30 day objection period to 7 days to make special changes for the registration of a special political party. Despite the imposition of the Code of Conduct, the EC is going to register a political party just 25 days before the elections. The biggest question is what was the need to change the laws overnight to register a particular political party.”

He added that the political party being registered should make their relations with the BJP and Amit Shah clear in front of the people of the country. “The BJP at first thought they can stop the Aam Aadmi Party by using the Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress and Captain Amarinder Singh. But the Aam Aadmi Party did not stop, so they are registering a new party now,” said Chadha.

Elaborating on his statement, Chadha said the two changes that Election Commission of India is bringing about includes one pertaining to a month-long objection period prior to the registration of any political party in India, during which people can raise their grievances and objections against the establishment of said political party to the Election Commission. This period earlier was of 30 days.

“However, giving special treatment this time, the Election Commission has shortened this objection period to a mere 7 days, reducing it by more than one-third of the original timeframe, to accelerate the registration of a special party,” he said.

The second major change alleged by Chadha is that after the Model Code of Conduct has been imposed and just 25-27 days prior to the elections being held, the Election Commission is registering a new political party. “This is the first time in the history of independent India that we are witnessing that after the imposition of Code of Conduct, and after the official election announcement, that the Election Commission is going to register a new political party,” he said.

Questioning the motives behind the new changes in the EC’s registration process, Chadha said, “Several questions arise in light of these changes, that the Aam Aadmi Party would like to direct at the Election Commission as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party. First, which party is it that the BJP wants to introduce into Indian politics for the upcoming election season in February? Second, what was the need to completely amend long-standing registration rules overnight and why was the Election Commission willing to make such vast efforts just to incorporate a special political party,” he said.

The AAP leader added that the third big question that arises is which existing political party stands to lose the most once this new and special political party is established and which existing political party stands to gain the most once this new party is registered.

“Who are the people and what agenda do they have in order to cut votes for their Opposition by introducing a new political outfit altogether? Our fifth and final question is that if this political party does get registered, then shouldn’t the people of India question and demand them to make their relations with the BJP public,” he said.