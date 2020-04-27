Radiographer checking Covid cases forced to put year-old son on bottle feed

Ambika working at Civil Hospital, Mohali. (Express Photo) Ambika working at Civil Hospital, Mohali. (Express Photo)

EVER SINCE 32-year-old Ambika, started screening suspected COVID-19 cases at the civil hospital a month ago, she has been forced to stop feeding her one-year-old. Ambika works as a radiographer at the radiology department of civil hospital, and her child now is forced to drink milk from a feeding bottle.

“After the outbreak of the coronavirus, I learnt that since I had been going on duty and suspected cases were also being checked in the X Ray department. I thus decided to avoid physical contact with my son, who just turned a year old. Now it’s been a month that I have been feeding my son through the feeding bottle, and he is gradually adapting to it. But as a mother it was a difficult decision for me,” said Ambika.

Ambika said that she is on six-hour long duties at the hospital, and thus from since March 22 onwards, she has been avoiding physically meet her son. “Now when I come back home, I immediately sanitize myself and change my clothes to avoid the chance of spread of infection,” she said.

Ambika’s husband, Dinesh Kumar, who is a fire fighter, deployed in the Chandigarh fire department, has also been on special COVID-19 duty and he too has been avoiding direct contact with his child at home.

“I had been deployed in the duty of sanitizing sectors in Chandigarh, but the sanitizing vans soon malfunctioned, and since then I have been on the fire department duty,” he said, adding, “Me and my wife are satisfied performing our duties for Covid-19. Later if there is any requirement to work for the country we will happily do it, even though we will have to amend our lifestyle at home.”

The couple lives in the housing board flats in Sector 40, and sleep separately from their kid and parents.

