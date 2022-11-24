Radical Sikh group leader booked over death threats to Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring

The Ludhiana Police Thursday booked a self-styled radical leader for allegedly threatening Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on social media.

Amritpal Singh Mehron of Moga district was booked a day after Warring, while targeting AAP government over law and order situation, alleged that he was getting open death threats from criminals and anti-social elements.

Mehron, the chief of radical organisation ‘Qaum De Rakhe’ (protectors of the community), had allegedly issued threats to Warring during an interview to a web channel. ‘Qaum De Rakhe’ had hit the headlines in 2020 when a group of youths led by Mehron vandalised the statues of folk dancers — in various poses of ‘bhangra’ and ‘giddha’ — near Golden Temple in Amritsar. Mehron had then said that statues were against the sentiments and beliefs of the Sikh community. He was booked and arrested in the case, but later secured bail.

We welcome & appreciate baptising youth & bringing them close to Sikhi, but for Gurus' sake don't promote weapons which will eventually lead to violence.

We have already paid heavy price. Those horrible memories are still haunting us. Please don't push Punjab again into dark era. pic.twitter.com/JUFSL76Lq7 — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) November 21, 2022

As per the FIR, registered on the complaint of ACP Sumit Sood, Mehron’s interview, which went viral on social media, also glorified weapons.

Police said that Mehron had given the interview in reply to tweet by Warring. As per the FIR, Mehron said, “These people have got scared seeing 32 bore and 12 bore weapons, which we have displayed. What will happen to them when we will bring out the weapons which are still hidden”.

Mehron also allegedly said that “the way they eliminated Indira (Gandhi), one day they will eliminate him (Warring) too.”

On November 23, Warring, sharing a photograph of Mehron and Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh holding guns, had in a tweet said that he welcomes and appreciate the efforts towards baptising youth and bringing them close to the Sikhi, “but for Gurus’ sake don’t promote weapons which will eventually lead to violence”.

“We have already paid heavy price. Those horrible memories are still haunting us. Please don’t push Punjab again into dark era,” he had tweeted.

Ludhiana police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that Mehron has been booked under Sections 188, 506 of IPC and 25 of Arms Act in an FIR registered at division number 5 police station.

“The interview was recorded in Ludhiana. Police are keeping a strict vigil on social media and otherwise too to trace those persons who are trying to disturb peace and harmony in Punjab,” he said.

In another FIR registered by Ludhiana police, Jatinder Goryan, a local BJP leader, has been booked for hate speech in a video that has gone viral on social media. He has been booked under Sections 294, 295-A and 506 of IPC in an FIR registered at Jamalpur police station.

The AAP government led by CM Bhagwant Mann has ordered a crackdown on display and glorification of weapons, hate speech and illegal weapon licences following a series of violent incidents in the state, including murder of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri and dera follower Pardeep Singh among others.